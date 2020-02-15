News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Irish exports reach a record high

Irish exports reach a record high
Saturday, February 15, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Irish exports reached a record €152.5 billion last year a jump of 8% on exports for 2018.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that medical and pharmaceutical products represented the largest category of exports accounting for 33% of all exports.

The amount of goods imported last year decreased compared to 2018, falling by €2.7 billion (-3%) to €89 billion.

The EU accounted for €72.6 billion (48%) of total exports in 2019. Exports to non-EU countries were valued at €79.9 billion. The USA was the largest export destination in 2019, accounting for €47 billion or 31% of total exports.

Exports to Great Britain fell last year by 4% to €13.5 billion and Ireland recorded a trade deficit of €5.2 billion with Great Britain importing €18.7 billion worth of goods. Exports to Northern Ireland accounted for a further €2.1 billion.

The figures show the UK is the third-largest export market for Irish goods but plays a key role in terms of agriculture and food products.

The biggest product categories imported in 2019 from Great Britain were machinery and transport equipment (€4 billion) and food and live animals (€3.3 billion). Imports from Great Britain accounted for 21% of total imports in 2019.

For the month of December, the value of seasonally adjusted goods exports increased by 4% to €12.6 billion, according to preliminary figures.

The value of goods imports increased by €283 million on a seasonally adjusted basis. This means that there was an increase of €215 million in the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to €4.8 billion in December.

More in this Section

Alan Costello: Engineering a bright future for everyoneAlan Costello: Engineering a bright future for everyone

Coaching others to do better in businessCoaching others to do better in business

Royal Bank of Scotland rebrands and hands special dividend to UK taxpayersRoyal Bank of Scotland rebrands and hands special dividend to UK taxpayers

Mark Zuckerberg to voice support for global tax on tech giantsMark Zuckerberg to voice support for global tax on tech giants


Lifestyle

Overflowing wardrobe? Sam Wylie-Harris has seven simple steps for making the most of your hanging spaceFed up with that overflowing wardrobe? Put order on closet chaos

Now is a good time to create a display of succulents. Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to do itPots of promise: How to create a display of succulents

It’s never been easy to be a teenager – but to add to the standard adolescent angst, today’s young people are exposed to a huge amount of online pressure to look a certain, idealised way.Teenage body image: Eight ways to help improve your child’s self-esteem

Eve Kelliher takes a look at how 19th-century photgraphy, art and interiors inspired 21st-century movie Little WomenBack to the future for inspirational art, photography and interiors

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »