Irish Examiner scoops two awards at the 2019 Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards

Additional reporting by Digital Desk Staff
Irish Examiner journalists were victorious at this year's News Brands Ireland Journalism Awards, winning two awards and receiving six nominations.
Cathal Dennehey's work in The Irish Examiner took home the Sports Journalist Broadsheet award.
David O'Mahony beat five other nominees to win the prestigious Front Page of the year for his powerful front page featuring journalist Lyra McKee after she was tragically killed by the IRA in Derry.
Mr O'Mahony, Executive production editor at the Irish Examiner said: “It's a great vote of confidence in everyone involved in the production of the daily paper, that people still value what we put on the front page – and that it makes an impact.
“It's terrible that the page had to focus on the death of a young woman but we tried to be as sensitive as we could . We wanted to convey something of her spirit even as her death recalled the darkest days of the troubles.”
And the Irish Examiner received four additional nominations including for the title of News Website of the Year. Joe Leogue was nominated in the competitive category of Journalist of the Year.
Conall O'Fatharta was nominated for Campaigning journalist of the Year for his tenacious and incisive work in illegal adoptions. And Michael Clifford was nominated for Columnist of the Year.
Irish Examiner Editor Allan Prosser welcomed the awards as a recognition of the newspaper's continuing commitment to quality journalism delivered at both a local and a national level.
He said:"We set out our stall to provide the very best in sports coverage judged by news values, quality images and graphics and, most important of all, telling stories in a cogent, reliable, and entertaining fashion. Cathal Dennehy has proved himself a master of long-form writing and it is important that publishers encourage such distinctive talents by providing them with the space they need.
Renowned journalist and editor Paddy Clancy was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Paddy has held high executive positions in Irish and British national papers and radio. He was the Bureau Chief for The Irish Sun since its launch in Ireland, as well as going on to be a regular columnist for that paper and the Irish Mirror more recently.
During a celebrated career, he has covered many major stories at home and abroad. He crossed what was regarded as the most dangerous 100 kilometres in Africa when President Mary Robinson was the first Western Head of State to enter war-ravaged Somalia and he also reported from Derry during Bloody Sunday in 1972.
He is also remembered as the presenter who brought his own distinctive style to RTE Radio’s Morning Ireland slot, What It Says In The Papers, for almost three decades.
Other winners at tonight's ceremony included Sunday Times journalist Mark Tighe who won both Journalist of the Year 2019, and Scoop of the Year.
Tighe was also part of the team to win the Investigative Journalism and Campaigning Journalism awards for their exposure of issues around corporate governance in the Football Association of Ireland.
The award was presented by former Irish Examiner editor, Tim Vaughan, who is now the Chairman of the Journalism Awards Judging Panel, Vincent Crowley, Chairperson of NewsBrands Ireland, and Andrew Algeo, CEO of the National Lottery who sponsor the Awards.
Mr Vaughan said that the Journalist of the Year award went to a journalist whose tenacious work “has led to a raft of stunning revelations that raised huge question marks about governance and transparency at one of the country’s most high profile organizations.”
A total of 26 category awards were presented at today’s ceremony in Dublin’s Mansion House. The awards span all areas and disciplines of modern journalism and are open to work published in print, website, online, mobile, video, or audio.
A full list of winners and nominees are below:
WINNER: Fearghal O’Connor, Sunday Independent
Donal O’ Donovan, Irish Independent
Barry J Whyte, The Sunday Business Post
Jack Power, The Irish Times
Michael O’ Farrell, The Irish Mail on Sunday
Samantha McCaughren, Sunday Independent
WINNER: Michael O’ Farrell, The Irish Mail on Sunday
Donal O’ Donovan, Irish Independent
Joe Brennan, The Irish Times
Lorcan Allen, Irish Farmers’ Journal
Fearghal O’ Connor, Sunday Independent
Samantha McCaughren, Sunday Independent
WINNER: The Sunday Times (FAI)
Irish Examiner (Illegal Adoptions)
The Irish Times (No Child)
Irish Daily Mail (Protect our Kids Online)
Irish Independent ( Insurance costs)
The Irish Mail on Sunday ( Bishop Casey)
WINNER: Hilary Fannin, The Irish Times
Fintan O’Toole, The Irish Times
Mick Clifford, Irish Examiner
Colin Murphy, The Sunday Business Post
Declan Lynch, Sunday Independent
Larissa Nolan, The Sunday Times
WINNER: Larissa Nolan, Irish Daily Mirror
Roslyn Dee, Irish Daily Mail
Billy Scanlon, Irish Daily Star
Philip Nolan, Irish Daily Mail
Neil Cotter, The Irish Sun
Pat Flanagan, Irish Daily Mirror
WINNER: Nicola Tallant, Sunday World
Robin Schiller, The Herald
Ken Foy, The Herald
Patrick O’Connell, Sunday World
Paul Healy, Irish Daily Star
Stephen Breen, The Irish Sun
WINNER:Norma Costello, The Irish Mail on Sunday
Gary Meneely, The Irish Sun
Robin Schiller, The Herald
Paul Healy, Irish Daily Star
Nicola Tallant Sunday World
Stephen Breen, The Irish Sun
WINNER: Liam Fay, The Sunday Times
Catherine Cleary, The Irish Times
Pat Stacey, The Herald
Patrick Freyne, The Irish Times
Fintan O’Toole, The Irish Times
Niamh Donnelly, The Irish Times
WINNER: Conor Gallagher, The Irish Times
Kim Bielenberg, Irish Independent
Rosita Boland, The Irish Times
Conor Pope, The Irish Times
Maeve Sheehan, Sunday Independent
Barry J Whyte, The Sunday Business Post
WINNER: Catherine Fegan, Irish Daily Mail
Eoin Murphy, Irish Daily Mail
Jenny Friel, Irish Daily Mail
Aoife Bannon, The Irish Sun
Nicola Bardon, The Irish Sun
Kayla Walsh, Irish Mirror
WINNER: Sally Hayden, The Irish Times
Marion McKeone, Sunday Business Post
Patrick Freyne, The Irish Times
Derek Scally, The Irish Times
Suzanne Lynch, The Irish Times
Lara Marlowe, The Irish Times
WINNER: Irish Examiner: Lyra
The Irish Sun: Bludgeoned to Death
Irish Daily Mirror: Ex-soldier’s hell living in a car
Irish Daily Star: Fly me to the moon
The Irish Sun: Inside the Regency
The Irish Sun: Fr Cleary’s homeless son
WINNER: The Irish Sun
Irish Daily Star: Pot Noodles
The Irish Sun: Fairy Tale of New Walk
Irish Daily Mirror: Ballybrack from the Dead
Irish Daily Mirror: Meth the Lord be with you
Irish Daily Star: Arís an Uachtaráin
The Irish Sun: One Footie in the Grave
WINNER: Mark Tighe, Colin Coyle, and Paul Rowan, The Sunday Times
Jack Power, The Irish Times
Ellen Coyne and Katie O’ Neill, The Times, Ireland edition
Carl O’ Brien, The Irish Times
Craig Farrell and Neil Cotter, The Irish Sun
Irish Independent Political team
Anne Sheridan, Irish Mail on Sunday
WINNER: Mark Tighe, Sunday Times
Shane Phelan, Irish Independent
Michael O’Farrell, Irish Mail on Sunday
Eilish O’Regan, Irish Independent
Joe Leogue, Irish Examiner
Stephen Breen, The Irish Sun
WINNER: Irishtimes.com | https://www.irishtimes.com
Irishexaminer.com | https://www.irishexaminer.com/
TheSun.ie | https://www.thesun.ie
Independent.ie | https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/elections-2019/
Extra.ie | https://www.extra.ie
IrishMirror.ie | http://www.irishmirror.ie/
WINNER: The Floating Voter, Independent.ie
Atlantic, The Irish Times
Karl Henry Real Health, Independent.ie
The Left Wing, Independent.ie
Inside Politics, The Irish Times
The Women’s Podcast, The Irish Times
WINNER: Kevin Doyle, Irish Independent
Peter O’Dwyer, The Times, Ireland Edition
Philip Ryan, Sunday Independent
Michael Brennan, Sunday Business Post
John Lee,The Irish Mail on Sunday
Pat Leahy, The Irish Times
WINNER: Peter O’Dwyer, The Times, Ireland Edition
Michael O’Farrell, The Irish Mail on Sunday
Mark Tighe, The Sunday Times
Kevin Doyle, Irish Independent (Peter Casey story)
Jennifer Bray and Martin Wall, The Irish Times
Cormac McQuinn, Shane Phelan, Kevin Doyle, Irish Independent
WINNER: Mark Tighe, The Sunday Times
Kevin Doyle/Tom Brady/Robin Schiller, Irish Independent
Kevin Doyle, Irish Independent
Peter O’ Dwyer, The Times, Ireland Edition
Ali Bracken, Irish Daily Mail
WINNER: Eddie Rowley, Sunday World
Barry Moran, The Irish Sun
Jenny Friel, The Irish Daily Mail
Barry Egan, The Sunday Independent
Paul Healy, The Irish Daily Star
Gary Meneely, The Irish Sun
WINNER: Barry Moran, The Irish Sun
Gary Meneely, The Irish Sun
Eddie Rowley, The Sunday World
Craig Hughes, The Irish Mail on Sunday
Paul Healy, The Irish Daily Star
WINNER: Cathal Dennehy, freelance (Irish Examiner/Irish Independent)
Vincent Hogan, Irish Independent
Keith Duggan, The Irish Times
Malachy Clerkin, The Irish Times
Shane McGrath, The Irish Mail on Sunday
Declan Bogue, Irish Examiner
WINNER: Roy Curtis, Sunday World/The Herald
Dave Coughlan, Irish Daily Star
Gary Meneely, The Irish Sun
Derek Foley, Irish Daily Star
Philip Lanigan, Irish Daily Mail
Brian Flanagan, Irish Daily Star
WINNER: Simon Carswell and Enda O’ Dowd, The Irish Times
Kathleen Harris, The Irish Times
Anne O’Donoghue, Irish Farmer’s Journal
Johnny Brew, Kyran O’ Brien, Laura Lynott, Mick Carolan, Independent.ie
Enda O’Dowd, The Irish Times
Bryan O’ Brien and Colm Keena, The Irish Times
WINNER: Jack Power, The Irish Times
Shauna Bowers, The Times, Ireland edition
Sarah Burns, The Irish Times
Catherine Devine, Irish Independent
Robin Schiller, The Herald
Will Slattery, Independent.ie