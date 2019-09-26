News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish Examiner Editor announces intention to retire and predicts bright future for Examiner group

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 03:56 PM

The Editor of the Irish Examiner, Allan Prosser, has announced he will be retiring from the post next year.

Allan, 67, has served as Editor since September 2016 and has lived and worked in Cork for the last 15 years.

His relationship with the newspaper started as a project manager. He subsequently became head of editorial operations before taking over the Editor’s role upon the departure of Tim Vaughan in September 2016.

Liam Kavanagh, Managing Director of the Irish Times which acquired the Examiner Group in July 2018, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Allan for all his work over 15 years in the Examiner but in particular for his help and support over the past 18 months.”

Allan said: “Working for, and editing, the Irish Examiner has been a huge pleasure and a privilege, and I am grateful for the chance to serve the readers and customers in this fascinating part of the world.

“There is some water to go under the bridge before this chapter closes but I am certain that if we make the right decisions, and we will, that there is a very bright future for the Irish Examiner and the Examiner group both in print and online.”

