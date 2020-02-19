Irish drugs firm Amryt Pharma eyes Nasdaq share listing

Irish-based drug development company Amryt Pharma is seeking a share listing on New York’s Nasdaq stock market.

The biopharmaceutical company — which has its shares listed in Dublin and London — has submitted a draft registration statement for the Nasdaq listing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Amryt develops and commercialises ‘orphan’ drugs aimed at treating rare and life-threatening diseases.

Its main assets are the commercial drug Lojuxta, which treats a life-threatening disorder causing abnormally high levels of so-called ‘bad’ cholesterol, and the development drug AP101, which is seen as a possible treatment for rare skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

Last year the company bought Japanese orphan drug firm Aegerion Pharmaceuticals.

Amryt’s EB treatment is currently being studied in a Phase 3 clinical trial and recently reported that unblinded interim efficacy data supported continuation of the study with a modest increase in sample size and unblinded interim safety data allowed the inclusion of children from as young as 21 days old.

The European and US market opportunity for EB is estimated to be in excess of $1bn.