Irish don't fare well as Brits named most generous taxi tippers

Irish people are less generous than those in other European countries when it comes to tipping their taxi drivers, according to new research.

On average, Irish drivers receive €2.54 in tips per ride with the average ridefare of €50.50 this means that passengers tip 5% of their fare.

According to the research carried out by Taxi2airport, this puts Ireland in 25th place in a European context.

Of the 37 European countries surveyed, travellers in the UK give, on average, the highest tips.

On average, UK taxi drivers receive €7.95 tip followed by Finland (€7.36), Switzerland (€7.09) and Sweden (€7.04).

Macedonian drivers are the least fortunate when it comes to tips with an average tip of 99c.

Taxi tips are also low in Russia and Georgia (both €1.05), Bosnia & Herzegovina (€1.25) and Serbia (€1.47).

The survey which was carried out in 37 European countries asked more than 2,500 connected cab drivers to keep track of their tips.