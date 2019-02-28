NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Irish don't fare well as Brits named most generous taxi tippers

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 04:22 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Irish people are less generous than those in other European countries when it comes to tipping their taxi drivers, according to new research.

On average, Irish drivers receive €2.54 in tips per ride with the average ridefare of €50.50 this means that passengers tip 5% of their fare.

According to the research carried out by Taxi2airport, this puts Ireland in 25th place in a European context.

Of the 37 European countries surveyed, travellers in the UK give, on average, the highest tips.

READ MORE: Conor McGregor's whiskey launches in UK after record-breaking debut in Ireland and US

On average, UK taxi drivers receive €7.95 tip followed by Finland (€7.36), Switzerland (€7.09) and Sweden (€7.04).

Macedonian drivers are the least fortunate when it comes to tips with an average tip of 99c.

Taxi tips are also low in Russia and Georgia (both €1.05), Bosnia & Herzegovina (€1.25) and Serbia (€1.47).

The survey which was carried out in 37 European countries asked more than 2,500 connected cab drivers to keep track of their tips.

More on this topic

Making Cents: A dream wedding or an expensive nightmare?

Making Cents: You don’t have to say ‘I do’ to a costly wedding

Making Cents: Saving insulation costs for home and community

Revolut to launch app for children this summer


KEYWORDS

TaxiUKMoney

More in this Section

Shannon Airport welcomes Lufthansa’s second weekly service to Frankfurt

Surge in new UK businesses trading on eBay

UK broadband customers must now be told minimum speeds at point of sale

1 in 3 Irish people more interested in travel than buying homes or paying off debt - survey


Lifestyle

As research shows adolescents are increasingly sleep-deprived – how to tell if your teen needs rest

Claire Lambe: Why you should 'Dare to Believe'

Vagina monologues: Why we need to be educated about women's sexual organs

Speaking up: Anna Geary on finding your voice in a crowded room

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »