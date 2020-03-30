News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish Distillers deliver 50,000 bottles of hand sanitiser to the HSE

By Alan Healy
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 01:58 PM

Irish Distillers in Cork has delivered 50,000 bottles of hand sanitiser to the HSE with plans to ramp this volume up to 120,000 every week.

The whiskey distillery, based in Midleton, together with the Cork-based Mervue Laboratories have focused their resources in recent weeks to urgently-needed sanitisers.

“Our distillery in Midleton, together with our partners Mervue Laboratories in Cork, have the necessary products and supply chain available to manufacture large-scale quantities of alcohol gel and to make this available for use by healthcare authorities on the frontline in the period ahead," a spokesperson said.

The company confirmed that 120,000 250ml units will be delivered to the HSE every week, with 50,000 250ml units already delivered.

