Irish designer Orla Kiely closes retail stores and online business

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 11:01 AM

Irish designer Orla Kiely has closed her retail stores and online business.

One of Ireland's best known designers, Ms Kiely has announced the closure of her stores in Kildare and London.

The Dublin designer's Home and Design licensing business is not to be impacted and products will continue to be sold through its distribution partners.

A statement released by Kiely Rowan Plc said that the retail and wholesale fashion business ceased trading as of Monday, September 17.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the statement said.

"Thank you for embracing our brand and designs throughout the years and for your ongoing support."

Kate Middleton wore this Orla Kiely print dress on more than one occasion

The London-based designer counts Kate Middleton among her fans and is renowned for her iconic prints.

Other celebrities to sport Ms Kiely’s distinctive fashionwear include Hollywood stars Kirsten Dunst and Kiera Knightley.

