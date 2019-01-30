NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Irish data centre firm to create 1,100 jobs in Dublin and Wicklow

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 12:09 PM

Dublin and Wicklow are to get 1,100 new jobs.

Irish data processing and storage company, Echelon Data Centres Ltd, has announced that it will develop two data centres, one in Clondalkin, Dublin, and the other in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

The Dublin-based firm has invested €1bn in the 89,000 square metre data centres which, with a total capacity of more than 180MW, they claim is the equivalent of around 34% of all operational capacity currently available in Ireland.

A computer impression of the data centre in Clondalkin.

The company said that planning permission has been granted for the Clondalkin site and is imminent for Arklow.

The 1,100 jobs being created consist of 460 construction jobs and 100 operational positions in Clondalkin, and 450 construction jobs and 90 operational positions in Arklow.

Echelon is owned by Aldgate Developments, a UK and Ireland-based property development company.

Niall Molloy, CEO of Echelon Data Centres, said: "Between our two sites in Clondalkin and Arklow, and other sites that we are in the process of identifying and acquiring in Ireland, the UK and Europe, Echelon will become one of Europe’s biggest data centre providers.”


