NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Irish cybersecurity among the best in the world

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 03:23 PM
By Pádraig Hoare

Ireland is in the top 10 in the world when it comes to cybersecurity, a report by a tech consumer website has found.

The survey by British firm Comparitech examined a number of factors in 60 countries relating to keeping data secure, such as the percentage of mobile phones and computers infected with malware, and the number of financial malware attacks.

Malware is software designed to gain unauthorised access or to destroy a device’s system, while financial malware are malicious programs created to steal a user’s money from the bank account on their computer system, Comparitech said.

Ireland came sixth in the firm's survey, behind the US, Denmark, Canada, France and Japan. It ranked ahead of Sweden, the UK, Holland, Singapore and Australia.

Algeria was found to be the worst country for cybersecurity, with one-third of computers infected by malware, and a fifth of mobiles infected.

Indonesia, Vietnam, Tanzania and Uzbekistan are among the worst countries for cybersecurity, Comparitech said.

Ireland, by comparison, sees just under 4% of mobile phones infected with malware, as well as almost 8% of computers, the report found.

Just 0.5% of Irish online users have been the subject of financial malware attacks, Comparitech said.

The most up-to-date legislation for cybersecurity were France, China, Russia, and Germany, the report found.

Japan is the most secure country in the world, according to the findings.

READ MORE: Actor who says he donated sperm to Michael Jackson brands new documentary 'disgusting'

Rebecca Moody of Comparitech said: "Despite some countries having clear strengths and weaknesses, there is definite room for improvement in each and every one.

"Whether they need to strengthen their legislation or users need help putting better protections in place on their computers and mobiles, there’s still a long way to go to make our countries cyber secure."

Comparitech said that as the landscape of cybersecurity constantly changes, countries had to try and "get one step ahead of cybercriminals" in relation to scams which were evolving constantly.

Ms Moody said that despite the findings, all countries surveyed had room for "significant improvements".


KEYWORDS

TechBusinessIrelandCyberSecurityCybersecurity

More on this topic

Huawei warns security issues will take up to five years to resolve

Amazon moving on from disrupting retail to target tech firms

Xiaomi hits the ground running with quality phone

Xiaomi gives your fitness a New Year lift at a nice price

More in this Section

Microsoft Ireland given go-ahead to recover €728,000 debt from Saudi Arabian firm

Director at video game giant EA settles High Court case over his dismissal

150 new tech jobs for Dublin and Belfast

Jamie Oliver seeks fresh investment for restaurant group


Lifestyle

6 ways to cover up psoriasis like a pro, as Kim Kardashian West reveals she’s had a flare-up

How to make Chetna Makan’s coconut chicken curry

How to make Chetna Makan’s spicy stuffed okra

Could a 15-minute daily meditation be the key to unlocking your focus?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »