News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Irish company to begin Coronavirus vaccine trials

Irish company to begin Coronavirus vaccine trials
By Alan Healy
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 01:40 PM

An Irish pharma research company is to begin trials where humans will be infected with coronavirus to try and develop a vaccine or treatment for Covid-19.

Dublin company Open Orphan has announced that its London-based subsidiary hVIVO has commenced the development of the world’s first commercial human coronavirus challenge study model, also known as a Controlled Human Infection Model (CHIM).

They are amongst dozens of research groups across the globe that are working to create a vaccine.

Open Orphan has a 24-bedroom quarantine clinic with onsite virology lab where the challenge model will be developed and used.

Test subjects will be infected with common coronavirus strains such as OC43 and 229E which are from the same family of viruses as the newly emerging Covid-19 virus.

However, unlike Covid-19 these common coronaviruses have been widespread in the community for many years and cause only a mild cold-like respiratory illness. 

The study will allow the effective selection of the best candidates and the effective products to be fast-tracked for subsequent field testing against Covid-19. 

Two years ago, the hVIVO scientific team started a project to potentially develop a Coronavirus challenge study model but after a certain amount of work and effort they suspended this project because they didn’t see sufficient market demand for a Coronavirus challenge study model. 

However, in recent weeks, the hVIVO scientific team led by their Chief Scientist Andrew Catchpole have reopened their Coronavirus challenge study project and work files.

Professor John Oxford, Chairman of Open Orphan’s Scientific Advisory Board, said: "Given the unfortunate circumstances of Covid-19 now spreading around the world they and I felt that there was an obligation on us to reactivate the project and to do our best to now swiftly and effectively make a Coronavirus challenge study model available to the market as soon as possible."

READ MORE

Cork office building closes as 'precaution' after individual in 'close contact' with Covid-19 patient

More on this topic

'Gutted' - Andy Farrell admits Ireland deflated at having to put Six Nations ambitions on hold'Gutted' - Andy Farrell admits Ireland deflated at having to put Six Nations ambitions on hold

Handshake taken out of Irish footballHandshake taken out of Irish football

Cork office building closes as 'precaution' after individual in 'close contact' with Covid-19 patientCork office building closes as 'precaution' after individual in 'close contact' with Covid-19 patient

Oliver Mangan: The best and worst-case scenarios for the world economyOliver Mangan: The best and worst-case scenarios for the world economy

TOPIC: Coronavirus