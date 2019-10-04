Irish companies which use chemicals from Britain at risk if there is no-deal Brexit

Irish companies which use chemicals from Britain are at risk of being unable to do business if there is a no deal Brexit.

Junior Trade Minister Pat Breen also told Irish businesses relying on UK chemicals to step up preparations now to avoid disruptions in supply.

Mr Breen told companies that make, import, supply or use chemicals to look at where they are getting their products to determine the potential impact when Britain crashes out of the EU on October 31:

Any companies that handle chemicals are particularly at risk of being unable to do business if there is no deal. I would advise companies to act now to avoid disruptions in supply.

At the launch of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) 2018 Survey on Chemical Usage, Mr Breen said that as Britain prepares to leave the EU, it will have a significant impact on the supply chain obligations of Irish companies.

The survey which includes an assessment of the potential impact for Irish companies of the UK exit was based on the responses of 147 companies which use chemicals. It found that 64% of these companies source chemicals from Britain and 27% from Northern Ireland.

Pat Breen.

One-third of the Irish companies also indicated that chemical products sourced from Britain and Northern Ireland are critical for their business.

HSA assistant chief executive, Yvonne Mullooly, said that after Britain's withdrawal from the EU, if Irish companies continue to source chemicals from Britain, their regulatory obligations for the goods they distribute or use could change to an importer:

Put simply, the Irish company needs to determine firstly which chemicals are sourced in the UK and then what measures, if any, the UK supplier has put in place to reduce your regulatory requirements post Brexit.

She said the larger companies are making sure to have extra stock but all companies should check.

CEO of Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon, Oezguer Yesilkaya, said the engine parts specialists firm normally holds two months' stock, but has now doubled it to four months for some chemical supplies:

“Liquid argon gas is our biggest stock demand, and it comes from the UK. Our gas supplier has taken steps to ensure that they can get that gas swiftly from the UK."