Irish companies 'could pay tariffs online' in case of no-deal Brexit

Business Minister Heather Humphreys has suggested Irish companies could pay tariffs online in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

Ms Humphreys, who represents the Cavan-Monaghan constituency, has stressed that there will be no checks along the border if Britain crashes out of the EU, but inspections would have to be carried out elsewhere.

Speaking in Dublin Castle, Ms Humphreys said: "We have been telling businesses to prepare for Brexit, for the worst possible scenario.

"In terms of checks on the border, of course we do not want checks on the border, we have said there will be no checks on the border. But there will be checks at some point in terms of protecting the customs union and the single market.

"There will have to be some checks, tariffs can be paid online, but in terms of SPS checks, there will be checks at some stage. We're talking to the European Commission we are trying to find solutions, this is not easy," she said.

Ms Humphreys said businesses would have to treat the UK as a third country in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

World Trade Organization rules apply, so we're saying to them prepare for the worst while we continue to work to get the best possible outcome for this country.

Minister for Communications and Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton said the Irish Government would not be getting involved in UK politics when asked about the latest moves by Boris Johnson to suspend parliament for five weeks ahead of the October Brexit deadline.

"Undoubtedly, the decisions that they make, will have a big impact on us. And we need to give them the time and space to to to do that. Very clearly, the issue of resolving this is Mr Johnson's court," Mr Bruton said.