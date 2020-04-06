News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Irish coffee roaster Roasted Brown launches support campaign for closed cafes amid Covid-19

Irish coffee roaster Roasted Brown launches support campaign for closed cafes amid Covid-19
Cafes across Ireland had to close their doors due to the health risks from the Covid-19 outbreak. File picture.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 11:10 AM

Independent Irish coffee roaster, Roasted Brown, has launched an online campaign to support cafes closed down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The "Our shop is their shop" campaign allows Roasted Brown online customers to nominate their favorite coffee shop and buy from the cafe via the Roasted Brown platform.

Roasted Brown then processes the sale on behalf of the cafes who get the sale proceeds as if they sold it in their own shop.

The independent coffee roaster reported a 1400% rise in its online coffee sales in March, as cafes closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Strongest sales are reported in Dublin and Wicklow.

Founder of Roasted Brown coffee roasters, Ferg Brown said: "Our sales virtually stopped overnight as many of the businesses we supply closed.

"Like many small businesses across the country, we had to adapt our business model quickly to survive and to continue to make sales.

"We also felt strongly that we needed to do something to support our customers which are small businesses around Ireland."

Established in 2010 by Fergus Brown, and based in Delgany Co, Wicklow, Roasted Brown supplies coffee to businesses including corporates, restaurants, cafés and independent coffee shops across the country.

READ MORE

Intel donates €500,000 to Irish charities in support of Covid-19 efforts

More on this topic

Emergency powers for gardaí expected to come into effect this weekEmergency powers for gardaí expected to come into effect this week

Nurses and midwives paying up to €110 a day for childcare during crisis - INMONurses and midwives paying up to €110 a day for childcare during crisis - INMO

Households in Ireland spent an extra €122 on groceries last month Households in Ireland spent an extra €122 on groceries last month

Unsuitable PPE received from China will be replaced; Surgeon warns medical staff making their ownUnsuitable PPE received from China will be replaced; Surgeon warns medical staff making their own

TOPIC: Coronavirus