Home»business

Irish brands 'could lose 14% of value' due to virus spread

Spirit brands — including the likes of Baileys and Jameson — could lose up to 10% of their brand values, a new report has said
By Geoff Percival
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 05:53 PM

The value of Ireland’s biggest brands could drop by as much as 14% this year, due to the effects of the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Independent global brand-valuation firm, Brand Finance, has warned that the value of the world’s 500 biggest companies could fall by €1tn as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, with the airline sector the most-affected.

It said Ireland’s top 25 brands stand to lose up to 14% of their value.

In terms of Brand Finance’s estimated figures, that would be a drop in value from €20.4bn to €17.5bn.

Spirit brands — including the likes of Baileys and Jameson — could lose up to 10% of their brand values, due to the market disruption caused by the virus, the report said.

“Baileys’ parent company, global drinks company, Diageo, has already warned of a significant sales hit, estimated at just over €200m, as the brand suffers with bar and pub closures, as well as travel restrictions, which are significantly impacting airport sales,” Brand Finance said.

Dublin business activity drops to seven-year low

In its latest report, Brand Finance has ranked discount clothing retailer, Penneys, as Ireland’s most valuable brand, at an estimated €2.4bn.

Penneys leap-frogged AIB — whose brand value is calculated to have dropped by 18%, to €1.9bn — and Guinness, which saw a 24% brand value drop, to €1.9bn, according to Brand Finance.

However, Brand Finance warned that with store closures expected to see Primark/Penneys lose over €700m in monthly net sales, the retailer “has a turbulent journey ahead.”

While AIB and Bank of Ireland remain in the top-ten most valuable Irish brands, Brand Finance said all banks face a rocky road, because of the fragile global economy and political landscape.

Despite the uncertainty facing it, Baileys ranks as Ireland’s fastest-growing brand, with its brand value — as estimated by the report — surging 115%, to €1.2bn.

Glanbia and Kerry Group come out of the report strongly, with their combined brands falling in the low-impact bracket and set to be “shielded” from the worst of the fallout, according to the report.

A list of Ireland's most valuable brands with Penneys coming out on top

