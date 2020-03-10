Irish banks offering mortgage and loan repayment breaks over coronavirus

Ulster Bank and Bank of Ireland said they will offer mortgage repayment holidays of up to three months to its customers impacted by Covid-19.

The decision follows similar moves by banks in Italy and the UK to support personal and business customers.

Both banks said homeowners mortgage and loan repayment deferral for up to three months.

Business customers can also avail of loan repayment flexibility as they report falling demand, increasing costs and supply chain disruption.

Both Ulster and Bank of Ireland said they will work with customers to offer loan-repayment flexibility.

Ulster Bank said they will also offer short term overdrafts or an increase or extension of existing overdraft facilities.

Gavin Kelly, CEO Retail Ireland, Bank of Ireland said: “We are committed to providing support to customers across the island of Ireland. We will be making extra resources available during this period of uncertainty, and I would encourage any customers with concerns to contact us.”

Jane Howard, Chief Executive Officer, Ulster Bank said: "We are already meeting with and listening to our customers to ensure we are best placed to provide the real, tangible support when they need us most. If any customer is concerned about their finances as a result of the coronavirus, please get in touch.”