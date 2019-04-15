NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Irish air traffic up 3% with Dublin and Cork demonstrating robust growth

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 15, 2019 - 03:19 PM

Figures released by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) reveal that air traffic handled by Irish air traffic control is up 3% in quarter one 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

The total amount of traffic safely handled in the first quarter of this year was 245,461 movements, an increase of over 7,000 movements on 2018 figures.

The growth is reflected across the board in Q1 2019.

Ireland’s overflight traffic movements, which are flights that do not land in Ireland, grew by 2.7% in comparison to the same period in 2018.

Irish airport figures show that overall commercial movements at the three Irish state airports grew by 5.7% in the first quarter of 2019 when compared to the same period in 2018.

Dublin and Cork, in particular, continue to demonstrate robust growth with increases of 6.4% and 8.6% respectively in Q1 2019 over the same period in 2018.

Peter Kearney, Chief Executive of the IAA said:

“These positive figures come on the back of a strong year in 2018 and are even more impressive given the uncertainty posed by Brexit.

Our outlook, however, remains cautious, but this growth does reflect the continued buoyancy of the European and American airline industries from which Irish aviation derives much of its business and demonstrates resilience in the face of economic uncertainty both in Europe and globally.

