Irish AI firm announces new collaboration with Microsoft

Artificial intelligence company Everseen has announced a new collaboration with Microsoft.

Headquartered in Cork, the company develops video and AI technology that retailers use to protect their stock from theft.

Everseen is currently working with six of the world’s 10 largest retail chains, where it monitors, and acts on discrepancies across, millions of events daily.

Everseen’s retail technology will be showcased as part of Microsoft’s booth at the NRF Big Show in New York City next week.

Their artificial intelligence and computer vision technology uses Microsoft Azure IoT Central.

They said the collaboration will enable more retailers around the world to rapidly understand the events that are unknowingly impacting their bottom line.

“For years, retailers have relied on educated guesswork and survey data when looking at processes in-store and across the supply chain,” said Alan O’Herlihy, CEO of Everseen.

“Our technology enables retailers to fully understand their environments, manage their processes in real-time and optimize engagement with employees, customers and suppliers. Our collaboration with Microsoft will equip even more retailers with a technological ecosystem that will future-proof their organizations.”

Greg Jones, director of business strategy for Worldwide Retail at Microsoft, said: “We’re pleased that Everseen is joining us at NRF to showcase how technology is being applied to help retailers compete and succeed. As the retail industry continues to transform, our partners are critical in helping us solve retailers’ biggest challenges and uncover valuable new opportunities to reimagine retail.”

Everseen will offer a live demonstration of one its expert systems - seenicself, currently deployed in more than 3,000 stores globally, at the Microsoft Booth at this year’s NRF Big Show.

The technology alerts supermarket staff if an item is not scanned correctly at a self-service till.