Ireland's per capita debt level stands at €44,365

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 01:43 PM

Ireland's per capita debt level stands at €44,365, new figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

The debt owed by every man, woman and child in the country after the first three months of this year is significantly higher than the €10,667 owed in 2007 before the crash.

However, it is slightly lower than the peak reached in the first quarter of 2013 which equated to debt of €47,514 per person.

The data was released by the CSO today under the Government Finance Statistics Quarterly Results.

The figures show that the government recorded a deficit of €1.8bn in the first quarter of 2019.

This accounts for 2.2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the quarter.

Revenue was up on the same period last year, with the rise by €900m to €18.7bn mainly attributed to increases in taxes and social contributions.

Government expenditure was also up by €900m on the first quarter of 2018 to €20.5bn.

Figures released by the CSO yesterday showed that the Irish economy is estimated to have grown by 8.2% last year.

GDP stood at €324bn in2018, while Gross National Product (GNP), a measure of economic activity that excludes the profits of multi-nationals, grew by 6.5% in the year.

