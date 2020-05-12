News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland's first media park to be built on Dublin site sold for €26m

1800 jobs are expected at the new film development.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 11:59 AM

South Dublin County Council has agreed to sell 48 acres of land in west Dublin for €26m, with plans to turn it into Ireland’s first full-service media park.

Lens Media wants to use the site at Grange Castle Business Park to facilitate film, TV and digital content production in 12 state of the art sound stages, along with workshop and office space.

Once complete, it is expected 1800 jobs will be created at the park. Lens Media is expected to invest €125m in the initial development.

A spokesperson for Lens Media said the media park "will be a world-class facility" that will develop Ireland into "a major world-class player in the screen creative industries."

100,000 square foot of office space and another 100,000 square foot of workshop space is to be constructed.

Speaking about the move, Councillor Vicki Casserly, Mayor of South Dublin County said the economic impact would be enormous and that revenue generated will be reinvested in the county.

Other businesses operating at Grange Castle Business Park include Microsoft, Google and Pfizer.

