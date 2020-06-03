News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ireland's Covid-19 business loans 'paltry compared with UK response'

Ireland's Covid-19 business loans 'paltry compared with UK response'
Goodbody chief economist Dermot O’Leary said that its analysis showed that Irish Government-backed business loan schemes for SMEs trail way behind those offered by the UK
By Eamon Quinn
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 06:30 PM

Lending schemes to small firms backed by the Government during the Covid-19 crisis have been “paltry” compared with those of the UK and a lot more will be required, Goodbody chief economist Dermot O’Leary has said.

Since the onset of the crisis business groups have warned that Ireland’s response to the economic crisis in the range of business supports is marked by the absence of credit-guarantee schemes as introduced by other European countries, including the UK and Switzerland. 

Mr O’Leary said that its analysis showed that Irish Government-backed business loan schemes for SMEs trail way behind those offered by the UK government which has pumped £31bn (€34.8bn) in loans to UK firms, including its Bounce Back Loan Scheme, the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, and the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme.

“Lending to SMEs in Ireland has been paltry under Government schemes; more support will be required,” he said.

“Scaling the lending done in the UK, this would potentially result in lending of €3.4bn,” Mr O’Leary said, adding that business group Isme has found that “less than €75m has found its way to SMEs” under existing Government-supported credit schemes here.

“The UK experience suggests that banks may be unwilling to lend to businesses in this environment, even with an 80% government-guarantee,” Mr O’Leary said. 

READ MORE

Covid-19 lockdown 'may help Ireland avoid €600m EU fine over carbon target'

More on this topic

Denis O'Brien's Digicel in Caribbean deal with French firm that controls EirDenis O'Brien's Digicel in Caribbean deal with French firm that controls Eir

Amazon in talks for new 750-worker Dublin office despite virusAmazon in talks for new 750-worker Dublin office despite virus

EPA orders Merck to address persistent problem of bad odours from east Cork plantEPA orders Merck to address persistent problem of bad odours from east Cork plant

Local firms partner on new Hansans sanitiserLocal firms partner on new Hansans sanitiser


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Corporation tax revenues set to be bright spot in Covid-19 economic crisisCorporation tax revenues set to be bright spot in Covid-19 economic crisis

My job: The app that assists with social-distance socialisingMy job: The app that assists with social-distance socialising

EasyJet and Carnival to be knocked from Ftse-100 after Covid-19 hitsEasyJet and Carnival to be knocked from Ftse-100 after Covid-19 hits

Denis O'Brien's Digicel in Caribbean deal with French firm that controls EirDenis O'Brien's Digicel in Caribbean deal with French firm that controls Eir


Lifestyle

More time indoors is a chance to consider how we buy for our homes without being slaves to fleeting trends, writes Carol O’CallaghanMore time at home offers a chance to consider how we buy for our interiors

Award-winning garden designer Chris Beardshaw share 10 of the best container plants. By Hannah Stephenson.10 of the best plants for pots

A slimmed-down Irish couple has written a bestselling cookery book featuring healthy versions of indulgent meals, says Clodagh Finn.The Daly Dish serves up healthy version of our favourite meals

David Brophy's new choir and a classic Ireland v Holland game feature among today's top tips.Thursday's TV Highlights: David Brophy's new choir and a classic Ireland v Holland game

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »