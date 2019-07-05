News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland voted best european destination for visiting groups

Friday, July 05, 2019 - 02:23 PM

Ireland has been voted ‘Best European Destination’ for visiting groups, taking the lead over Prague, Germany, Belgium, Cyprus and Switzerland at The Group Travel Awards in London.

The award was presented to representatives of Tourism Ireland at the awards ceremony in London.

The annual awards celebrate and recognise the best destinations, events, accommodation, transport providers and attractions for the British group travel industry, as voted for by readers of GTO (Group Travel Organiser) magazine.

TV presenter Michaela Strachan; Amy Riddell and Juno Thompson of Tourism Ireland, and Sarah Jeffery, organiser of The Group Travel Awards.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said:

“We are delighted that Ireland has been voted ‘Best European Destination’ once again at the Group Travel Awards and we would like to take this opportunity to thank all the group travel organisers who voted for us.

Travellers nowadays have tremendous choice, which makes it more important than ever for us to ensure the island of Ireland stands out from other destinations – so this award is good news indeed, reminding group organisers around Britain that Ireland is the ideal choice.

