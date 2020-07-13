News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ireland sees sharp gain in construction activity recorded in June

Ireland sees sharp gain in construction activity recorded in June
Construction work on a student apartment development on the former Crow's Nest site at Carrigrohane Road/Victoria Cross in Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins
Alan Healy
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 12:06 AM

Construction activity in Ireland increased for the first time in four months according to the monthly Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from Ulster Bank.

The seasonally adjusted index is designed to track changes in total construction activity and posted 51.9 in June, above the 50.0 no-change mark for the first time in four months.

The reading was up substantially from 19.9 in May. Index readings above 50 signal an increase in activity on the previous month and readings below 50 signal a decrease.

Within the index, the housing construction sector saw the largest increase at 55.8 while the commercial sector also recorded an increase in activity at 50.9.

The Civil Engineering sector remained on a downward trend recording 43.4 on the index but up significantly on previous months.

Simon Barry, Chief Economist at Ulster Bank said: "All three sectoral sub-indices recorded sharp gains last month. This was particularly so in the case of housing as its PMI rose from 21.4 in May to a ten-month high of 55.8 in June, signalling a fast expansion in activity following the extreme weakness reported in recent months."

"Overall, the June PMI is an encouraging sign that the construction sector is now more clearly in recovery mode following the easing of restrictions which took hold during May."

"Other details within the survey also offered some encouragement, with the New Orders and Employment indices both recording sharp trajectory improvement last month to stand at 46 and 43.3 in June, respectively. So while new business and employment both remained in contraction territory in June, we wouldn’t be surprised if these indicators return to outright expansion in the months ahead," Mr Barry said.

READ MORE

Covid-19: 'Regulations with teeth' needed for international travel warns health expert

More on this topic

Irish housebuilding stocks rise on UK construction pick-upIrish housebuilding stocks rise on UK construction pick-up

Frank Ryan: We’ll only be able to assess the market when the Covid-19 dust settlesFrank Ryan: We’ll only be able to assess the market when the Covid-19 dust settles

Banks are expecting a 12,000 shortfall in new homes this yearBanks are expecting a 12,000 shortfall in new homes this year

Shares in Cairn and Glenveagh fall despite Irish builders preparing to return to workShares in Cairn and Glenveagh fall despite Irish builders preparing to return to work


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

IrelandHousingBusinessTOPIC: Construction

More in this Section

Up to 9,000 jobs to be slashed from Emirates due to coronavirusUp to 9,000 jobs to be slashed from Emirates due to coronavirus

Ireland faces second mortgage arrears crisis when payment breaks end this autumn, leading financial advisers warnIreland faces second mortgage arrears crisis when payment breaks end this autumn, leading financial advisers warn

EU's Michel proposes €5bn Brexit emergency fund that may help IrelandEU's Michel proposes €5bn Brexit emergency fund that may help Ireland

Pressure builds on Donohoe after UK cut Vat to boost pubs and restaurants in Covid-19 stormPressure builds on Donohoe after UK cut Vat to boost pubs and restaurants in Covid-19 storm


Lifestyle

The long-tailed tit’s nest is an architectural marvel.Richard Collins: Altruism of the long-tailed tits or not

The flight that brought us home to Ireland after our seven months sojourn in the Canary Islands (half our stay intended, half not) was the most comfortable I’ve experienced in years. With a large plane almost entirely to yourself, you could again pretend you were somebody.Damien Enright: Wonderful to see the green, green grass of home

IRISH folklore is replete with stories of priests praying for fine weather to help farmers save their crops in wet summers. However, the opposite could soon be happening when divine powers may have to be invoked to provide rain. And not just for farmers.Donal Hickey: Praying for rain — in Ireland

Geography is often the defining factor for the destiny of an island. Those islands that lie close to the shore have often been snapped up by interests on the mainland and their morphology changed to something completely different.The Islands of Ireland: Tarbert morphed onto the mainland

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »