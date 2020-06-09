News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ireland sees record demand of almost €70 billion for bond sale

Ireland sees record demand of almost €70 billion for bond sale
Ireland’s debt agency has been tasked with raising €20-€24 billion euros this year compared to the €10-€14 billion envisaged at the start of 2020 to fund extra spending resulting from the coronavirus-related shutdown of the economy. Picture Nick Bradshaw
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 12:00 PM

Ireland drew record demand of almost €70 billion for the sale of a new 10-year bond on Tuesday, its third so far this year via a syndicate of banks, that a market source had said could raise 4 billion euros to plug the growing budget deficit.

Ireland’s debt agency has been tasked with raising €20-€24 billion this year compared to the 10-14 billion euros envisaged at the start of 2020 to fund extra spending resulting from the coronavirus-related shutdown of the economy.

Having raised €12.5 billion to date, the National Treasury Management Agency cancelled a planned auction in favour of a syndicated sale after investor feedback suggested demand was likely to outstrip a typical auction size.

A lead manager said the sale, which is expected to price later on Tuesday, had secured at least €69 billion of demand, exceeding a record €33 billion seen in a similar syndicated sale in April that raised €6 billion.

Price guidance was around 30 basis points over the mid-swap level, the manager said. Ireland on Tuesday was joined by Greece, which is also selling a 10-year bond and Spain, which was selling a 20-year bond via syndication.

The government announced on Friday that it would accelerate the cautious unwinding of its coronavirus restrictions.

Ireland expects to turn 2019’s budget surplus into a deficit of between 7.4% and 10% of gross domestic product this year.

Data last week showed Ireland’s tax intake has been broadly stable so far this year, thanks to bumper corporate tax returns.

In funding their coronavirus stimulus programmes, government borrowers are relying much more heavily on syndications, helping them to target a bigger investor base and larger bond issuance.

Ireland mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Davy, NatWest Markets and Nomura to sell the bond.

Ireland mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Davy, NatWest Markets and Nomura to sell the bond.

Initial demand for the offering was €18 billion, with price guidance at 34 basis points over the mid-swap level, according to a lead manager. The sale was expected to price later on Tuesday.

The government announced on Friday that it would accelerate the cautious unwinding of its coronavirus lockdown with the fourth and final phase of easing restrictions to start on July 20, three weeks earlier than scheduled.

Ireland expects to turn 2019’s budget surplus into a deficit of between 7.4% and 10% of gross domestic product this year.

Data last week showed Ireland’s tax intake has been broadly stable so far this year as bumper corporate tax returns and greater than expected resilience in income tax and VAT receipts staved off a forecast collapse.

- Reuters

READ MORE

Government accused of having blind spot towards small and medium businesses

More on this topic

Pay cuts for Nama board in ‘wind down’Pay cuts for Nama board in ‘wind down’

NAMA did not achieve best financial outcome when selling off loans - reportNAMA did not achieve best financial outcome when selling off loans - report

Nama paid €1m in redundancies last yearNama paid €1m in redundancies last year

NAMA review finds it has made 'exceptional progress', will manage loan book beyond 2021NAMA review finds it has made 'exceptional progress', will manage loan book beyond 2021


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Nama

More in this Section

Hopes rise that easing of Covid-19 restrictions will lift some of Ireland's economic gloom: ESRI professorHopes rise that easing of Covid-19 restrictions will lift some of Ireland's economic gloom: ESRI professor

Vaccine drug developer AstraZeneca 'seeks merger with Covid-19 treatment firm Gilead'Vaccine drug developer AstraZeneca 'seeks merger with Covid-19 treatment firm Gilead'

Surprise at low number of small firms tapping Covid-19 utility bill suspension aidSurprise at low number of small firms tapping Covid-19 utility bill suspension aid

Table service and toilets with traffic lights: Irish pubs plan for an uncertain future after Covid-19Table service and toilets with traffic lights: Irish pubs plan for an uncertain future after Covid-19


Lifestyle

Shelves and bookcases and how we organise them are trending large thanks to video conferencing in lockdown and our curiosity about what’s happening in the background, writes Carol O’CallaghanHow to boost your bookcase credibility

If you've ever been on a YouTube binge, mindlessly watching video after video, and wondered where exactly the clip recommendations are coming from, then the Rabbit Hole is for you.Podcast Corner: Down the YouTube rabbit hole

The late great artist was a regular visitor to West Cork, despite compo culture scuppering plans for him to work on a piece in Ireland, writes Ellie O’ByrneChristo: Rejected in Dublin, loved in West Cork

Despite the Covid crisis, Cork Midsummer Fest has managed to put together a programme of events. Lorraine Maye tells Des O’Driscoll how they managed itLorraine Maye: Re-launching Cork's midsummer festival in a time of Covid

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »