Ireland not part of Vodafone closure plan

By Geoff Percival
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 05:00 AM

Ireland will not be affected by Vodafone’s decision to close more than 1,000 shops across the world.

The telecommunications giant is to close 15% of its 7,700 stores and upgrade some of the remaining outlets as customers buy more online and change their expectations of in-store shopping, chief executive Nick Read said.

Vodafone has 100 stores across Ireland, but a spokesperson said none of these will close as part of the plan.

The group will overhaul its store estate using data to give insight into what customers want in each location, with 40% of the stores transformed by the end of 2021, Mr Read said.

Around 5,000 of Vodafone’s stores are in Europe, with the remainder in markets such as Asia and Africa.

Mr Read said the group would use new technology such as its AI-powered chatbot to help customers buy products and services in just three clicks.

- Additional reporting Reuters.

