Ireland expected to have second-fastest growing economy in EU this year

Ireland is expected to have the second-fastest growing economy in the EU this year.

New EU statistics show GDP is due to grow by 4.1% in 2019 - only Malta is ahead on 5.2%.

The forecast says wage growth and strong employment are positives, but there are risks from Brexit and international taxation.

It says overall, the economic outlook here is "clouded by uncertainty".

Meanwhile, EU officials have slashed their growth forecast for the 19 countries in the eurozone, saying even the reduced estimate was vulnerable to "large uncertainty".

The EU's executive Commission cut the forecast for this year to 1.3% from 1.9% in their earlier forecast last autumn.

The eurozone grew by an estimated 1.9% last year, slowing from a 10-year high of 2.4% in 2017.