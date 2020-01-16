News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ireland and rest of eurozone offset Primark's 'disappointing' UK sales performance

Ireland and rest of eurozone offset Primark's 'disappointing' UK sales performance
By Geoff Percival
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 05:00 PM

Discount clothing retailer Primark has reported a 4.5% year-on-year rise in sales for the 16 weeks up to January 4, driven by a strong performance in the eurozone, including Ireland.

Primark - which trades in Ireland as Penneys - said sales in eurozone territories were up by 5.1% year-on-year.

The company doesn't break down sales figures for its 37 Irish shops.

However, John Bason - finance director at Primark's parent Associated British Foods - said he was pleased with trading in Ireland during the period, noting growth in both total sales and in like-for-like sales.

Analysts viewed Primark's UK performance as "disappointing" despite a year-on-year sales increase of 4% being recorded and a winning of market share in a struggling British clothing market.

Like-for-like sales in the UK showed a "marginal" decline.

"Primark’s sales decline in the UK is disappointing, although not surprising considering the difficult environment for clothing retail, although the fact trading was good in November and December is encouraging," said Nicla Di Palma, retail analyst with Brewin Dolphin in London.

"Europe is improving, especially Germany where it is reducing space in some stores. Overall, for an exclusively brick and mortar retailer, I think Primark is doing okay," she said.

"While Primark's like-for-likes are likely to remain muted through 2020, a more benign foreign exchange backdrop should support margin in the second half," said Davy analysts.

Primark saw positive like-for-like sales movement in the US and expects to make a profit there this year.

However, Ms Di Palma does not see the US defining the company's future fortunes.

"I think we have reached a sort of 'steady state' and I don’t see the US as a game changer – there is plenty of competition in the value clothing sector in the US and I don’t see Primark becoming a major player in the country," she said.

Primark recently said the relocation of its sourcing, buying, and merchandising functions from the UK to its Dublin headquarters will support its international expansion.

READ MORE

Car sales in Europe get late-year boost helped by incentives

More on this topic

Supermarket spend grows to €11.2bn as ''big five'' maintain gripSupermarket spend grows to €11.2bn as ''big five'' maintain grip

Swamp fashion chain ceases tradingSwamp fashion chain ceases trading

Superdry latest Christmas sales casualty among UK retailers as JD Sports defies gloomSuperdry latest Christmas sales casualty among UK retailers as JD Sports defies gloom

Irish AI firm announces new collaboration with MicrosoftIrish AI firm announces new collaboration with Microsoft

TOPIC: Retail sector

More in this Section

Aer Lingus owner and Ryanair hit back at UK Government over Flybe rescueAer Lingus owner and Ryanair hit back at UK Government over Flybe rescue

Court overturns 'fast track' permission for 164 houses in HowthCourt overturns 'fast track' permission for 164 houses in Howth

Advice to politicians: Just be honest with the votersAdvice to politicians: Just be honest with the voters

CBC in Cork given go-ahead for €12.5m development at Sidney Hill campusCBC in Cork given go-ahead for €12.5m development at Sidney Hill campus


Lifestyle

All of the latest entertainment news.Scene + Heard: Girl Band return and Bombshell hits the cinema

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) head judge Loraine Barry.The Shape I'm In: Dancing queen, Loraine Barry

'A huge part of my work in health promotion is around tobacco and smoking cessation'Working Life: Dr Jose Ayala, HSE health promotion and improvement officer

Fascinated since her school days by Russian history, Vickie Maye embarks on her first-ever guided tour to discover St Petersburg.Stepping back into history in St. Petersburg

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »