News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Iran flags timely major oil discovery

Iran flags timely major oil discovery
File image.
By Bloomberg
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 05:20 AM

Iran has said it has discovered an oil field containing the equivalent of 53 billion barrels, potentially boosting its reserves as the OPEC member struggles to overcome the effects of sanctions on its energy industry.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much of the oil discovered in southern Khuzestan province is new, or how much of it can be developed commercially.

Domestic media reported the discovery yesterday, and the oil ministry said it plans to hold a news conference today to announce details of the find.

Iran currently ranks fourth in reserves worldwide — behind Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Canada — with 155.6 billion barrels, according to 2018 data from BP.

However, the Islamic Republic’s exports of crude have plunged since the US re-imposed sanctions in 2018.

“What is important in this field is the rate of recovery, that is, how much of that we can extract and sell,” Iran’s IRIB news service cited President Hassan Rouhani as saying. “A higher recovery rate means more revenues for us.” The deposit lies onshore at a depth of 80 metres and covers 2,400 square kilometres, semi-official Tasnim News reported.

Elsewhere, Saudi state oil giant Aramco has said it will sell up to 0.5% of its shares to individual retail investors and will be restricted from issuing additional shares for a year after its IPO.

Aramco fired the starting gun on what is likely be the world’s largest listing last week after a series of delays. The offering, set to rank it as the world’s most valuable company, will begin on November 17, its newly-published prospectus said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to sell the shares to raise billions of dollars to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil by investing in non-energy industries. Bankers think the long-awaited IPO will value Aramco around $1.5 trillion.

The prospectus did not include how much of the company would be floated in total or of any commitments from cornerstone investors.

The prospectus said that among the risks for investors were the potential for terrorist attacks and the potential for encountering antitrust legislation, as well as the right of the Saudi government to decide maximum crude output and direct Aramco to undertake projects outside its core business.

— Bloomberg/Reuters

READ MORE

Construction work hits six-year low

More on this topic

Iran begins work on second nuclear power reactorIran begins work on second nuclear power reactor

Iranian women enjoy World Cup qualifier as Tehran lifts decades-old banIranian women enjoy World Cup qualifier as Tehran lifts decades-old ban

'Corpse Bride' Instagram star arrested in Iran on number of charges'Corpse Bride' Instagram star arrested in Iran on number of charges

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia oil sites ‘legitimate defence’, Iran saysHouthi attack on Saudi Arabia oil sites ‘legitimate defence’, Iran says

IranOilFindOil FieldTOPIC: Iran

More in this Section

New oil field found in Iran with estimated 50 billion barrels, says presidentNew oil field found in Iran with estimated 50 billion barrels, says president

Instagram trial hiding ‘likes’ to be expanded to USInstagram trial hiding ‘likes’ to be expanded to US

Civil engineering firm secures temporary injunction against blockade allegedly put in place by receiverCivil engineering firm secures temporary injunction against blockade allegedly put in place by receiver

Boris Johnson tells Northern Ireland businesses to ‘bin’ customs formsBoris Johnson tells Northern Ireland businesses to ‘bin’ customs forms


Lifestyle

Up to the age of seven, I went to Muckross College, which is a girl's only school after that age. As my Dad used to say, past the age of seven, boys understood sins, so you had to move to an all-boy's school.School Daze: Patrick Cosgrove

All you need to know on theatre, TV, music and art this week.Five things to do for the week ahead

I’ve been working in the hospitality industry for 23 years.You've Been Served: Barry O'Flynn, Carrigaline Court

Tommy Leddy’s Sound Shop in Drogheda has been supplying musicians in the wee county of Louth and beyond for five decades.We sell music: Leddy's Sound Shop

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »