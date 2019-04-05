Investor takes full control over Vienna Woods

One of Cork’s best-known hotels, the Vienna Woods near Glanmire, has changed ownership for an undisclosed figure.

Michael Magner has now acquired full ownership of the four-star hotel, known for weddings and club functions, along with his father-in-law Brian Scully. They have bought out the Fitzgerald family.

The hotel, which has undergone a €5m refurbishment since Mr Magner and the Fitzgeralds purchased it in 2006, is about to undergo a further €500,000 renovation and rebrand, Mr Magner said.

The Fitzgerald family are the owners of the four-star Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel & Spa in Adare, Co Limerick.

Mr Magner and the Fitzgeralds invested €5m in restoring the 18th-century property since the purchase in 2006, adding on a ballroom and eight modern self-catering villas, bringing the total bedrooms to 77.

Last year, the hotel also upgraded all guest rooms and suites, as well as investing in technology and meeting facilities to meet growth in business functions and conferences.

Mr Magner said following the acquisition, it would invest €500,000 in further refurbishments such as dining and conference suites.

Sitting on 22 acres of mature grounds, the historic country house was once the home of the famous Crawford brewing family.

READ MORE Aviation sector still has room to spread its wings

It is one of Cork’s best-known wedding and occasion venues, located on the outskirts of the city centre.

Mr Magner said existing bookings at the hotel are unaffected by the change in ownership, and that all vouchers issued by will be honoured until December 31, including those purchased for the Fitzgerald’s Adare hotel.

A recent survey of hoteliers by the Cork branch of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) found more than €11.5m was spent on renovations and improvements to hotels in the region in 2018, with more than 80% investing in capital expenditure.

Most hotels spent €50,000 to €2.5m, the report found.

More than a third of hoteliers said there was an opportunity to develop their business in the first six months of this year, the IHF said.

However, it warned the 1,500 new hotel rooms planned for Cork could be too much for the market to bear.

It said that it was concerned there would be too many bedrooms if construction of the Cork events centre does not start soon. The average room rate increased by 15% to €109 in the region, the report said.

The average room rate charged in a bed an breakfast in the low season is €40 a night.

The cost for a five-star city hotel rises to €215 in peak season, it said.

The busiest period was from July to September.

The report also found that four in five hoteliers believe Brexit will affect their business, while almost all said that they were concerned about the increase in Vat, staff shortages, recruitment legislation, and the additional capacity of rooms coming onto the market.