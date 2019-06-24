News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Investment fund Green Reit 'pleased' with levels of takeover interest

By Geoff Percival
Monday, June 24, 2019 - 04:53 PM

Property investment fund Green Reit has said it is "pleased" with how its sales process is progressing and with the level of interest shown in the business and its assets.

The likes of Irish Life and Kennedy Wilson have been mentioned as possible bidders. It is understood that the closing date for the second round of bids is July 25.

Green Reit put itself up for sale in April, sparking debate about the outlook for the Irish commercial property market. The company owns Cork office complex One Albert Quay, a number of prime office locations in Dublin, and a major logistics facility at Dublin Airport.

The company said a sale would be the best way of securing value for shareholders with its share price having trailed the true net value of its properties.

"We are pleased with how the sale process, announced by the board in April, is progressing and the level of interest expressed to date," chairman Gary Kennedy said.

In its latest trading update, Green Reit said its contracted rent roll had risen by over 5% in the first half of this year to €79.4m. When rental income from lettings with terms agreed and in advanced discussions are included, rent roll has increased to €83.3m, from €75.5m at the end of last year.

“The leasing success achieved to date in 2019 demonstrates the high quality of our portfolio and the very supportive backdrop of the market, which in quarter one of 2019 witnessed a new record level of take-up in the Dublin office market. Combined with the sustained low interest rate environment, the operating environment remains strong across both the occupier and capital markets,” Mr Kennedy said.

The company has made no acquisitions and no disposals since the turn of the year.

More on this topic

Policy-easing doesn't give central banks a free bet

Andy Murray revisits Jose Mourinho’s man-management skills

Ireland's Walker and Walsh progress in boxing, but Gardiner leaves European Games

Where next for Rafael Benitez after Newcastle exit?

More in this Section

Online platform offers low-cost architect quality design

Blockchain: Is the technology all hype or hope?

Tech giants warn on US-China escalation

Consumers expect more rental hikes


Lifestyle

Croissants, oysters and cycling – Felicity Cloake’s culinary Tour de France

Sex advice: Help! I can't find her G-spot

Live at the Marquee: Silver-tongued troubadour Kris Kristofferson stands the test of time

The Big Five: Taking on the Reeks District in Kerry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »