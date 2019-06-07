Inventions go on show in Cork Institute of Technology

Student entrepreneurs will showcase concepts such as an early labour detection wearable device, a quick prostate cancer check, and a bacteria-eliminating hand sanitiser at Cork Institute of Technology today.

Enterprise Ireland’s Student Entrepreneur Awards aims to encourage scholars to set up businesses. Finalists have been chosen from third-level colleges. A prize fund of €35,000 will be distributed with the overall winner receiving €10,000. CIT finalists include Baby Alert, Hazardless Medical, and StomAssure.

BalyAlert is an early labour detection device to be used in the third trimester of pregnancy for women with cervical problems, which refers to the inability to hold a pregnancy till term, due to a rupture of the foetal membrane.

The team of Evan Stone, Lisa Lynch, and Tuoyo Ede said: “These women are placed on long-term bed rest in the third trimester of their pregnancy.

“With BabyAlertTM, we envisage that these women will no longer be placed on bed rest as our product will enable them to continue with their daily lives, by providing an early labour indicator which will notify the user that they need to admit themselves to hospital ahead of time.”

The Hazardless Medical team of Simon Dring, Dara Lynch, Phillip Chan, Conor Kerin, Daniel Keating, and John Reynolds said they “saw an opening to create a method which would control the waste of injectable antibiotics in the agricultural sector”. The firm said:

We have created a new and groundbreaking method of allowing the drugs to be used for their full shelf- life, even once they have been opened

StomAssure is an implantable alternative to the current stoma treatment method, according to John Colbert, David O’Connor, Elise Kenneally, and Michael Goggin.

“With a StomAssure device the need for glues and powders to attach a stoma bag is completely removed and the user also gains the ability to close their stoma with a liquid-tight seal at their convenience.”

UCC finalists include LayoTech Solutions and 3DSciSolutions. Laurence O’Sullivan, Oisin McAvinchey, Yatharth Kaushik, and Arno Fricke of LayoTech said their hand-sanitation unit is capable of eradicating anti-microbial resistant bacteria in seconds.

3DSciSolutions, comprising Klaudia Juda, Paola Cioppi, Katie O’Connor, and Erika Vasiliauskaite, aims to use human cells to grow fully functional lungs for global researchers. “We believe that 3DSciSolutions and our products will be the catalyst for revolutionising the world of science and medicine in the future,” said the firm.

University of Limerick finalists include Killian Flemming of Cula Sleep Systems, and the EZ Reader team of Christopher Barrett, Killian Fleming, Conor Biggins, and Mark O’Sullivan. Cula is a wearable sleep system that tracks sleep, while EZ Reader is a portable lightweight handheld device aimed at assisting people with dexterity issues.