Insurers back in spotlight as FBD doubles profits to €100m

Shares in FBD surged 9% after the insurer said it will report "significantly" strong profits for 2019

In a brief trading update released just weeks before the insurer posts full-year earnings, it revealed pre-tax profits will be "at least" €100m, "significantly ahead of market expectations". Profits of around €100m would be double the €50m the insurer posted for 2018.

The company cited its building strong reserves in the prior year, as well as "exceptionally benign weather" after the country avoided major Atlantic storms, and investment returns for the profits spurt.

However, the spotlight has again fallen on the prices insurers charge customers.

Head of business group Isme, Neil McDonnell said the high level of reserves that regulations require insurance companies to put aside was part of the business group's concerns over insurance costs. "It suggests that it has room to negotiate on premiums in the future if their profitability continues to improve," Mr McDonnell said.

Motor insurance costs fell 6.6% in December from a year earlier, and have fallen since 2016, according to CSO figures.

"FBD expects that its solvency capital ratio as at 31st December 2019 will be in excess of 180%," it said.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner last summer, chief executive Fiona Muldoon said profits growth at the half-year stage hadn’t been generated from price hikes but reflected one of the most benign winters in recent years. Ms Muldoon last year said she plans to leave FBD later this year. The shares have now climbed 22% in the past year, valuing the insurer at €338m.