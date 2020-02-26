News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Insurer Direct Line to cut 800 UK jobs

Insurer Direct Line to cut 800 UK jobs
By Press Association
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 07:24 PM

Insurance giant Direct Line is to axe around 800 jobs across its UK business as the company alters its operations to deal with more online customers.

The cuts by the company, which also owns the Churchill and Green Flag brands, will affect almost 7% of its 11,000 workforce.

It said the redundancies, which were first reported by Sky News, will take place predominantly between 2021 and 2022 and will include the closure of one of its current sites.

Last year, chief executive Penny James told investors that the business would need to cut costs by around £50 million.

A Direct Line Group spokeswoman said: “Like many companies we are having to prepare for changes in the way we operate, reflecting changing customer behaviour where people are increasingly opting to interact with us digitally.

“We are therefore proposing a number of changes across the business which sadly mean the loss of jobs for some of our people.

“These decisions are always really difficult; we take the wellbeing of our people very seriously and have given people as much time as possible to prepare.”

Direct Line said it will be working with its employee representative body to support workers through the process, including helping them to find new jobs by working with local organisations, as well as providing CV training.

The company, which is due to announce its annual results next week, has made the cuts as the insurance industry continues to grapple with rising claims costs and weaker growth in premiums.

ChurchillDirect Linegreen flaginsurance jobs

More in this Section

Video: Food deliveries using drones to begin in Dublin this monthVideo: Food deliveries using drones to begin in Dublin this month

Public fed up with EU warnings over Brexit delays, says Wetherspoons chiefPublic fed up with EU warnings over Brexit delays, says Wetherspoons chief

Coronavirus: Irish bank shares fall as Italy mulls EU budget requestCoronavirus: Irish bank shares fall as Italy mulls EU budget request

UK-EU trade talks set for choppy waters after fishing rowUK-EU trade talks set for choppy waters after fishing row


Lifestyle

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards have been revealed. These are the destinations that came out tops.3 emerging destinations to add to your travel wish list – according to TripAdvisor data

Rita de Brún speaks with Sean McKeown, Fota Wildlife Park director and longtime Cork resident.‘You’ve got to make the changes you want to see’, says Fota Wildlife director

Designers and sustainability advocates are taking note of this eco-friendly material.What is milkweed floss and how can it be used in sustainable fashion?

Living with Van the Man, touring with Hendrix, and launching stellar musical careers, Irish music legend Dave Robinson tells Ed Power some of his tales from the industry.Music legend Dave Robinson talks touring with Hendrix, living with Van and launching careers

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »