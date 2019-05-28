Insurance 'rising by up to 400%' for children's play centres

Children's play centres are seeing insurance hikes of up to 400% in the past two years, according to Play and Activity Leisure Ireland - a new group set up to highlight the rising costs in the sector.

Fort Lucan in Dublin has had to remove some of its equipment after being quoted €25,000 to cover their trampolines.

General Manager, Gillian Martin Smith, said it is crippling the business.

She said: "There have been eight children's play centres closed since January because of insurance.

"In the last two-year period most centres have noticed a 200% to 400% increase in their insurance premiums...Most of those companies have had very few claims, a bit like ourselves.

"So what we want going forward is the Book of Quantum (which gives guidelines on amounts payable for different injuries) needs to be revised downwards...At the moment there is no logic to what the pay-out would be on an injury."