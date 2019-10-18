Insurance costs forces another children's activity centre to 'hit the wall'

The owner of an activity centre, which saw part of his business 'hit the wall' this week due to insurance costs, is calling on the Government to introduce penalties for parents of children who make fraudulent claims.

Funny Bones in Co. Sligo was only saved from closing it's entire operation completely through the intervention of a collective group for play centres.

The Collooney centre was forced to close its high ropes and climbing wall section on Tuesday but last week faced certain closure of their soft play area too after receiving an insurance quote renewal for a massive €53,000 with an excess of €25,000

However, a lifeline was thrown to the centre by PALI (Play Activity and Leisure Ireland) who managed to secure insurance for the soft play area only at a premium of €11,500.

While owner Stephen Durkin is breathing a sigh of relief that he can still open part of his business, he has called on the Government to introduce penalties for parents of children who make fraudulent claims against such centres.

In the last three years, Stephen has witnessed his insurance costs skyrocket six-fold, from €9,000 to €45,000 with €2,000 excess claims.

Last year, that cost rose to €45,000 with a €25,000 excess claim premium and this year, he was given a quote of €53,000 with a €25,000 excess with only weeks before his existing insurance ran out.

The former post-primary special needs teacher has four full-time and up to 15 part-time employees and rather than having to let any staff go or reduce hours, he has decided to try and get a part-time job himself as a substitute teacher.

"We have had to close the climbing wall and high ropes section because of insurance costs, despite having had no claims against us in the last five years," said Stephen.

The centre last year catered for 20,000 'walk-ins', 10,000 party guests and 2,000 school tours and up to 15% of those arrived to use the climbing walls

"I'm not sure how the existing business will cope as a lot of families would come because the teenagers could use the ropes while the smaller children could go into the soft play centre. It really did cater for all ages.

"The climbing wall was also very beneficial to those with special needs. I saw a young child after getting spinal correction come here three years ago to use the wall in order to build up her back muscles. That same kid is running around the place now."

Stephen believes the industry needs to be changed drastically.

"If we win a claim, we still have to pay costs. The plaintiffs don't have to so there is no risk for them to bring a case.

"I'd love to see ther Personal Injuries Assessment Board also taking more action against people who make false statements to them.

"I'm led to believe that a number of claimants suddenly stop going to physio once a claim has been awarded. Maybe we should send them to Knock instead for miracles and save us money.

"This time last week, I was close to tears at the thought of closing completely but I'm so thankful today that I still have part of my business, all thanks to PALI and the efforts of Linda Murray."

Meath-based Linda alongside a committee founded PALI, which now has over 90 members including play centres, pet farms, multi-activity centres and playgrounds.

"I'm delighted that we could help Stephen but there shouldn't be a need for what we are doing if people could get affordable cover.

"Stephen, who has no claims against him, had to close a nice, active and healthy area because of insurance

"I've people ringing me every day - some I can help and others I can't.