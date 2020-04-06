INM temporarily lay off 90 commercial staff

Around 90 commercial staff at Independent News and Media are being temporarily laid off due to Covid-19.

The company, which publishes newspapers including the Irish Independent and Irish Daily Star, says the decision follows a drop in advertising.

The pay of senior management at the company will also be cut by 10%.

The business, which employs around 800 people nationally, says its editorial, print and distribution sections aren't directly affected by the cost-saving plan.

The coronavirus outbreak has seen journalists at Communicorp and Journal Media take pay cuts and led to cut-backs in a number of local titles.