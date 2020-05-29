Inform Nutrition gears up to drive global sales

Premix and animal feed additive firm Inform Nutrition Ireland has boosted its senior leadership team to drive its continued growth in Irish and international markets.

Dr Fiona O’Meara has joined as a specialist pig nutritionist. She brings technical expertise to support pig units in Ireland.

Other key appointments include: Des Cronin, promoted to head nutritionist after 20 years at the company; Howard Pearson joins as a national account manager; Liam Lacey is promoted to lead the group’s feed mill premix and feed additive business in Ireland.

Inform Nutrition director, William Twomey, said: “We have seen a surge in growth over the past few years as demand for specialised premixes and feed additives for animal performance and health continues to grow.

“These appointments will further strengthen our senior leadership team and ensure we continue to have the strategic and delivery expertise to fully capitalise on opportunities and support our partners in the market and pursue our strategy for growth over the coming years.”

Dr Fiona O’Meara is a graduate of UCD Agri Science. She worked on a commercial pig farm near her home in Cork as part of her Animal and Crop Production degree.

She then undertook a PhD at Teagasc Moorepark and WIT in October 2016 under Teagasc Moorepark pig specialist Dr Peadar Lawlor, Dr Gillian Gardiner of WIT and Prof John O’Doherty of UCD.

Fiona’s PhD thesis was on ‘Strategies to improve the microbial quality of liquid feed and optimise growth of liquid-fed grow-finisher pigs’.

She researched the microbiological quality of liquid feed on commercial pig units, whole diet and cereal fermentations, feed form and delivery methods for grow-finisher pigs, water-to-feed ratios and benzoic acid supplementation for grow-finisher pigs.

A privately-owned manufacturer of premix and feed additives, Inform Nutrition specialises in cutting-edge feed formulation and premix delivery, now including drug-free natural solutions for pigs, poultry, cattle, calves, sheep, and horses.

Inform Nutrition was founded more than 30 years ago. Its sister company Mervue Laboratories, a specialist in nutrients for animals in the international market, has appointed Sam Sweetman to export business development manager. His key export partnerships include Norway, Finland, Spain, Switzerland, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar.