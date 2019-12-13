News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Inflation rises to 1.1% in November

Inflation rises to 1.1% in November
By Geoff Percival
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 06:30 AM

The annual rate of inflation rose to 1.1% in November, according to the CSO, but overall price pressures are expected to remain muted for some time.

There was an across-the-board rise in the price of living last month, with education, housing, fuel and other utility services all becoming more expensive, although there was a fall in the cost of food and clothing.

An average inflation rate of 1% is expected for 2019 as a whole, with that likely to rise to 1.3% next year.

“Prices, in general, are likely to be higher in a post-Brexit environment, though that is still more likely to be an issue for 2021 and beyond rather than a near-term worry,” says economist Alan McQuaid.

“Oil prices will be critical in determining the headline inflation outlook over the next 12 months or so, but they remain volatile and hard to predict given the uncertainty over Opec supply and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

“However, with the Irish economy continuing to grow strongly, the more immediate concern on the domestic inflation front centres around increased wage demands, particularly in the public service,” Mr McQuaid said.

READ MORE

US stock indexes close at record high amid hope of China-US trade deal

More on this topic

EU sees rents helping to drive services inflationEU sees rents helping to drive services inflation

Falling fuel costs keep UK inflation at lowest since 2016Falling fuel costs keep UK inflation at lowest since 2016

Irish grocery inflation at 2.9% ‘highest since 2014’ as households spend more Irish grocery inflation at 2.9% ‘highest since 2014’ as households spend more

UK inflation surges to near six-year high of 3.1%UK inflation surges to near six-year high of 3.1%

TOPIC: Inflation

More in this Section

Aer Lingus adds flight to Greek island as part of summer scheduleAer Lingus adds flight to Greek island as part of summer schedule

Business movers: Kevin Davidson appointed as the new MD of BMW Group Ireland.Business movers: Kevin Davidson appointed as the new MD of BMW Group Ireland.

Employment law expert: Returning emigrant workers will be glad to see how well their rights are protectedEmployment law expert: Returning emigrant workers will be glad to see how well their rights are protected

Saudi Aramco reaches landmark $2 trillion in second day of tradingSaudi Aramco reaches landmark $2 trillion in second day of trading


Lifestyle

Ciara McDonnell talks to four high-profile people about their festive traditions and favourite tracksHere's what has these famous faces rockin’ around the Christmas tree

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »