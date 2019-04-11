NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Inflation at six-year high as rents rise

By Pádraig Hoare
Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 06:44 PM

Rents, mortgage payments and utility bills saw the biggest hikes for consumers in March as annual inflation rose above 1% for the first time in six years, according to the CSO.

Prices on average were 1.1% higher in March compared with 2018, the highest annual level since February 2013, the body said.

Household bills rose primarily due to higher rents and mortgage interest repayments in addition to an gas, electricity and home heating oil price hikes, it said.

Private sector rents rose 0.4% last month and are up 5.6% since March last year, while local authority rents rose 1.1% in March are up 4.3% in the past 12 months, according to the figures.

Gas was now 10% more expensive than last year, data showed.

Petrol was just 0.2% more expensive than March 2018, but diesel is 5.5% more expensive.

Cantor Fitzgerald economist Alan McQuaid said although the consumer price index was stronger than expected, overall inflationary pressures in the economy remain fairly-muted for the time being.

Even with the pick-up in March and despite strong economic growth, there is as yet little sign of sustained pressure on the prices front, which appears to be the same story across the eurozone, suggesting that the ECB will be in no hurry to increase interest rates.

The price of oil will be critical in determining the headline inflation outlook over the next twelve months or so, Mr McQuaid said.

"But they remain volatile and hard to predict given the uncertainty over Opec supply and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and there are also question marks over global demand," he said.

Mr McQuaid said with the economy continuing to grow strongly, the more immediate worry on the domestic inflation front centres around increased wage demands, particularly in the public service.

Motor insurance costs fell 1.7% in March, and 5.9% year on year, according to the CSO.

READ MORE

Airline and travel shares soar on Brexit extension; markets see UK still in EU still by end of year

More on this topic

Rent pressure zones extended until end of 2021

One-in-five spending almost half of wages on rent

Charity urges government to clarify rent pressure zone legislation

Rent in Dublin more expensive than in Paris

KEYWORDS

RentMortgage

More in this Section

Shortlist of sites chosen for submarine electricity cable between France and Ireland

Research finds companies failing to claim up to 26bn of VAT recovery on travel expenses

High Court receives first interim inspectors report into INM affairs

Extension reduces likelihood of no-deal departure, says British Irish Chamber of Commerce


Lifestyle

The world’s biggest Primark opens in Birmingham – 5 more giant stores for your global shopping spree

How to create a self-care toolkit for kids

5 of the world’s best walking tours to try this spring

The Met Gala is going to be camp: Everything you need to know about the fashion event of the year

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »