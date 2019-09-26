Industry chiefs gather to sharpen focus on sustainability and inclusion

Irish companies and workers are deeply committed to helping improve environmental impacts, to engaging with communities and to being more inclusive in policies around recruitment.

So says PM Group’s chief executive, Dave Murphy, who has recently joined the board of Business in the Community Ireland. BITCI works with a growing number of companies in Ireland, promoting corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and capturing these activities on a Business Impact Map.

With offices in Dublin and Cork, PM Group is a global leader in the design and delivery of complex projects for multinational clients. PM Group manages the design, construction and commissioning of high-tech facilities for the world’s leading pharma, food, data centre and med tech companies.

“At PM Group, we have had a very active, well-resourced CSR programme for the last seven years, and this has become more focused since we have engaged with BITCI,” said Dave Murphy. “This area was becoming increasingly important to our company, to our staff and to our clients, and joining BITCI has given us the framework we needed.

“Apart altogether from the fact that it is the right thing to do, it also makes business sense. As many of the buildings we work on are for blue chip multinationals, they are seeking a commitment to sustainability in the choice of materials.

“In terms of benefits to staff retention and attracting new people to the company, being committed to sustainability is very important. There is also good anecdotal feedback from staff that they enjoy engaging with the community.

People want to know that the company is not just all about making profits. What we have found also is that chequebook charity doesn’t really have the impact. What works best is engagement, so we do a lot of pro bono work, giving our services for free to people who benefit from our skills.

Workers from PM Group have joined forces with fellow volunteers from Janssen Sciences Ireland and Sisk, helping the Cork branch of Down Syndrome Ireland on the Field of Dreams project in Curraheen, Co Cork.

Down Syndrome Cork’s Field of Dreams is a market garden for the cultivation of fruit, vegetable and farm produce on a three-acre plot. Opened in 2017, the ground-breaking demonstrator project has provided education, training and rewarding work opportunities for adults with Down Syndrome in a safe, secure and inspirational environment.

“The Field of Dreams project is creating valuable employment for young adults with Down syndrome,” said Dave Murphy. “That has been a very uplifting project for all the volunteers.

“We have also phased out the use of plastic bottles and single-use plastics in the workplace. We’ve also enhanced our technology for conference calls and virtual meetings to try to reduce carbon emissions in travel.”

And, of course, PM Group’s number one mostNo1 environmental action is in the sustainable commitments its brings in partnering with its pharma, food, data centre and med tech clients in developing high-tech, low impact facilities.

“The choice of using more sustainable materials can be more costly at the outset, so you do have to sit down and look at the client’s budget,” said Mr Murphy. “We have teams built around sustainability, so we discuss the choices with the client and make decisions in the round about the best choices.

“Earlier this week, the Taoiseach was talking about Ireland’s reputation as a ‘Green’ country, and he was making the point about the commitments needed to back that up. For Ireland to be at the forefront of sustainability, then sectors like pharma and food are the ones that can have the greatest positive impact.”

PM Group was among 48 companies to have signed up to BITCI’s Low Carbon Pledge earlier this year. PM Group achieved BITCI’s Business Working Responsibly mark, its certified standard for CSR and sustainability, two years ago. Companies who achieve this mark are then invited to join the Leaders’ Group on Sustainability.

Earlier this week, Dave Murphy was joined by the 27 fellow CEOs who form BITCI’s Leaders’ Group for a discussion on sustainability in Montenotte hotel, Cork. While formally welcoming Dave Murphy, the BITCI board also welcomed new appointee Leisha Daly, senior director for Government Affairs and Policy with J&J Supply Chain.

The Leaders’ Group discussed ways to improve the sustainability of the Irish business sector through sharing best practice and creating new ways of doing business.

The Leaders’ Group includes representatives from Accenture, A&L Goodbody, Arup, Bank of Ireland, Boots, BT Ireland, CRH, Dawn Meats, Deloitte, eir, EirGrid, ESB, Fujitsu, HEINEKEN Ireland, Gas Networks Ireland, Janssen, KBC, M&S, Musgrave, Northern Trust, PM Group, PwC, SSE Ireland, Sodexo, Transdev, Ulster Bank, Veolia and Vodafone.

The CEOs meet three to four times a year to discuss big ticket items like climate change and social inclusion. The group is predicated on the belief that no one company can solve the challenges faced by society, so by having CEOs from different sectors participate, it can bring a really multisectoral approach to solutions. It is also vital that the group is led by CEOs. Each area has working groups behind it, but leadership from the top is crucial.

All companies in the group have the NSAI-audited Business Working Responsibly Mark. From reviewing the data from the Mark, three key initial sustainability challenges were identified: Transition to a Low Carbon Economy, Social Inclusion and Worker of the Future.

“The Low Carbon pledge is to reduce scope one and scope two greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030,” said Dave Murphy. “People generally also understand the Social Inclusion pledge, which is focused on helping to create training and employment opportunities for people across a range of disadvantaged categories.

“The Worker of the Future pledge is a bit newer for a lot of people. It is looking at the role of workers in a workplace that will have greater levels of robotics and automation. It looks at areas like workers’ skills and flexibility at work. This pledge asks what can we do to help the workers of the future to ensure they can cope with the changing nature of work.”

The Worker of the Future pledge is an area that is still being developed by the Leaders’ Group. The group will issue more information on its aspirations in this area in the coming months.