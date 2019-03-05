NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Industrial production is up 16.3% in January 2019

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 12:10 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Figures from the Central Statistics Office has shown that industrial production in Ireland is up 16.3%.

The production index (measuring the change in volume of production) was at 97.5 for January 2019 - up from 83.8 in December 2018.

However, production is still down 9.2% when compared to the figure for January last year.

READ MORE: CSO announce unemployment rate is down 0.1% for February

The modern sector - including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, computers and electronics - showed a monthly increase in production of 33.0% in January 2019 but an annual decrease of 11.7% when compared with January 2018.

The traditional sector saw increases both monthly and annually.

Production was up 1.6% in January 2019 compared to the December 2018 figure and up 8.0% compared with January 2018.

Turnover also increased for the manufacturing industries in January, up 6.4% from December 2018.

READ MORE: Industrial production in EU sees largest fall in Ireland 

Again, however, there was a decrease in turnover when compared annually - down 7.6% from January 2018 to January 2019.

Data released last month showed that Ireland has experienced the largest reduction in industrial production when compared to other European Union countries.

Figures for December 2018 show that industrial output fell by 19.8% when compared to December 2017.

More on this topic

BULLETIN: O'Brien loses Supreme Court appeal; Emergency services respond to serious collision in Cork

The Chase criticised for airing 'insensitive' question about The Prodigy hours after Keith Flint death

‘There’s something about this spot that always makes me feel like I’m on holidays’

Lisa McHugh and Philomena Begley among country stars announced for huge Cork gig


KEYWORDS

Industrial productionproductionmanufacturing

More in this Section

Aviva appoints new CEO

Ted Baker's controversial CEO quits

Income tax revenues clouded by payment issues

Expansion costs weigh on profits at Boojum fast food chain


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Stub it out and save yourself a fortune

Traveller’s Guide: Finding your tribe from Siberia to the Amazon

Cork singer Lyra doing her own thing

Comedian Chris Kent taking his electrician past on stage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »