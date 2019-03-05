Industrial production is up 16.3% in January 2019

Figures from the Central Statistics Office has shown that industrial production in Ireland is up 16.3%.

The production index (measuring the change in volume of production) was at 97.5 for January 2019 - up from 83.8 in December 2018.

However, production is still down 9.2% when compared to the figure for January last year.

The modern sector - including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, computers and electronics - showed a monthly increase in production of 33.0% in January 2019 but an annual decrease of 11.7% when compared with January 2018.

The traditional sector saw increases both monthly and annually.

Production was up 1.6% in January 2019 compared to the December 2018 figure and up 8.0% compared with January 2018.

Turnover also increased for the manufacturing industries in January, up 6.4% from December 2018.

Again, however, there was a decrease in turnover when compared annually - down 7.6% from January 2018 to January 2019.

Data released last month showed that Ireland has experienced the largest reduction in industrial production when compared to other European Union countries.

Figures for December 2018 show that industrial output fell by 19.8% when compared to December 2017.