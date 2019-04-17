NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

India’s Jet Airways suspends all operations

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 04:26 PM

Jet Airways, once India’s largest airline, says it is temporarily suspending all operations after failing to raise enough money to run its services.

The company said it has been informed by its lenders, led by state-run State Bank of India, that they are unable to consider its request for funding to keep flying.

Its former chairman, Naresh Goyal, reportedly withdrew plans to bid for a controlling stake in the company on Tuesday.

Etihad Aviation Group purchased a 24% stake in 2013.

The airline had 119 planes on December 31, when it first defaulted on some of its debt. This week, it reduced its operations to only seven aircraft flying domestic routes.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Here’s what the internet have been saying about Bono's appearance in the Daíl

Former Watford owner Bassini agrees deal to buy Bolton

Cork club celebrate glory at All-Ireland Scór Sinsir final

Aurivo investing €48m in future growth ambitions despite reporting a fall in profits for 2018

KEYWORDS

Jet Airways

More in this Section

Local Enterprise Offices help create over 18,000 jobs in five years

Consumer spending up 2.7% in March

Carlsberg lager ‘probably not’ the best in the world, brewer admits

Apple and Qualcomm agree to settle legal cases


Lifestyle

Face forward: New remedies for rosacea

‘Deadly pollen bomb’ due over Easter – 10 tips to ease allergy symptoms

Shortage of GPs: ‘Lots of GPs will retire with no one to replace them’

Throwing shapes with owner of Dunbeacon Pottery Helen Ennis

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »