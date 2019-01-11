Independent News & Media to seek staff redundancies, report

The media group, Independent News & Media (INM), has opened a voluntary redundancy scheme for its editorial staff.

According to the Irish Times, the company will be seeking 35 redundancies, 25 of which will be journalists.

INM's titles include the Irish Independent, the Corkman, Irish Daily Star, Sunday Independent, the Herald, Sunday World and Belfast Telegraph titles amongst many more.

In the company's 2018 half-year report, INM stated that its digital revenues had been down 2.9% while its profit before tax had been down 22.8% to €11.5m.

The report also stated that the Group recorded a charge of €1.9m for legal costs in relation to a Judicial Review, and a further €1.3m for related to restructuring costs, listed as primarily redundancy costs.