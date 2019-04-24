Indeed creates 600 new Dublin jobs

Job search website Indeed has said it will create 600 new jobs in Dublin to cater for "rapid growth" across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Indeed, which overtook Monster.com to become the most visited job search site in the world in 2010, said Dublin had become one of its most vital operations since it opened with just three employees in 2012.

The new roles in the likes of marketing, finance, strategy, operations and sales will be filled over the next five years, Indeed said.

The firm's chief executive Chris Hyams said: "Indeed exists to help people get jobs, and as our business grows rapidly, we need even more people to help us with this mission.

As the Irish economy has grown, Indeed has had the opportunity to grow a strong EMEA headquarters here with an abundance of talented staff.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said the company’s decision shows the Republic remains highly attractive to overseas investors.

"While Indeed’s expansion plans are the latest in a series of positive investments by multinational companies in Ireland, we cannot take future successes for granted...We will remain focused on our goal of building an even more resilient and innovative economy that can evolve and prosper well into the future," she said.

The firm, which currently employs over 1,000 people in Dublin, said it has 250 million users every month, including 3.3 million Irish visits.

Meanwhile, EU commissioner Phil Hogan criticised UK politicians for creating an "unholy mess" over Brexit and said they seem "far from ready" to engage with the EU on a final deal.

Mr Hogan was speaking in Kilkenny, at the announcement of a €1m expansion by niche crop company Beotanics whose innovation is helping to find new ways to provide plant-based food to the planet's growing population.

Beotanics already employ 43 people in their research and development centre and 10 more jobs are set to be created by the expansion.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development said conventional agriculture and plant-based agriculture "are going to be needed, all of them, in order to feed the growing population of the world, of two and a half billion extra people, over the coming years".

Beotanics, founded 25 years ago by Pat and Noirin Fitzgerald, is now "a key Irish player on the international stage in discovering new ways to feed the planet," he said.

Among the niche products cultivated by Beotanics are sweet potato, yacon and wasabi.