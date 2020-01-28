News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Increase of 1.8% in overseas visitor numbers to Ireland in 2019

By Breda Graham

Digital Journalist

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 01:03 PM

The total number of trips to Ireland made by oversea visitors in 2019 saw an increase of 1.8% on 2018, according to CSO figures released today.

Ireland welcomed 10,807,500 people from the UK, Europe, USA and Canada and other countries to its shores last year.

Trips made to Ireland by residents of the UK increased by 0.8% in 2019 to 3,787,700 while trips by residents of European countries excluding the UK increased by 2.6% to 3,910,200.

Trips by residents of USA and Canada to Ireland increased by 1.2% to 2,412,500 while trips to Ireland from other countries increased by 5.5% to 697,200.

In December of last year, the total number of trips to Ireland rose 5.5% to 779,200 compared to that of 2018.

There was also an increase of 6.5% in the number of overseas trips made by Irish residents in 2019 to over 8.8 million.

The total number of overseas trips made by Irish residents during December 2019, however, decreased by 1.5% to 564,500.

Commenting on figures published today, Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said:

“Today’s figures from the CSO indicate that overseas arrivals increased by +1.8% in 2019, over 191,000 more than in 2018.

“2019 has presented a mixed picture for Irish tourism and this is reflected in today’s CSO figures. We’ve seen a small increase in arrivals from Britain (+0.8%), a modest performance from both Mainland Europe (+2.6%) and North America (+1.2%) and arrivals from long-haul markets up +5.5%. However, North America has seen a disappointing decline of -5% for the month of December alone.

"There’s been a deterioration in air access capacity from North America this year, with a -9% decline for this winter.

The figures very much reflect feedback from our industry partners on the ground, who’ve seen weaker demand this year. The continued uncertainty around Brexit is giving rise to consumer concern in Britain and some Mainland European markets.

“Our focus now is on the year ahead. Tourism Ireland’s campaigns are in full swing, to surpass the performance of 2019.

"The aim of our three-year strategy for 2020-2022 is to grow overseas tourism revenue to €6.54 billion (+13%) and visitor numbers to 12 million (+7%), by 2022. Tourism Ireland aims to spread the benefits of tourism more broadly across the island of Ireland, on a year-round basis.”

Trips to Ireland by Area of Residence:

Irish Residents' Trips OverseasTrips to IrelandGreat BritainOther EuropeUSA and CanadaOther Areas
December 2017558,200682,400298,500214,900119,40049,700
December 2018572,900738,300294,400250,400141,70051,800
December 2019564,500779,200314,300276,100134,60054,200
Jan - Dec 20177,939,0009,932,1003,728,9003,482,4002,101,500619,300
Jan - Dec 20188,276,20010,616,3003,759,0003,812,700 2,383,800660,700
Jan - Dec 20198,814,40010,807,5003,787,7003,910,2002,412,500 697,200

