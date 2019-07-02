Increase in number of unemployed for month of June

There has been a slight increase in the number of people unemployed in Ireland for the month of June, according to the latest figures from the CSO.

While the number of persons unemployed rose by 300 compared to the previous month, there are 30,000 fewer people unemployed compared to the same period last year.

Despite this month's figures, there are continued signs of job creation and a tightening labour market.

LinkedIn’s announcement that it plans to recruit 800 more employees by next summer is one of the larger announcements in recent months.

According to Andrew Webb, Chief Economist at Grant Thornton Ireland, this move by LinkedIn is a prime example of how companies are having to think differently about how to attract talent in a tightening labour market.

"As the labour market tightens, another obvious source of talent is from outside the state. Although a successful approach, housing supply and affordability is a constraining factor here," he said.

"In 2017 the American Chamber of Commerce identified the need for 32,600 new apartments in Dublin by 2022 in order to sustain new jobs in multinational companies and growth in inward investment.

"With current supply running below demand, and projected to do so for some time, the housing issues of affordability and shortage are exacerbating."