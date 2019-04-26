NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Increase in number of new mortgages being drawn down

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 26, 2019 - 11:25 AM

There has been an increase in the number of new mortgages being drawn down.

The figures were up 8.9% during the first quarter of the year compared to the same time last year.

A new Banking and Payments Federation report also shows that over 8,500 new mortgages were drawn down.

Director of Public Affairs Felix O'Regan said people are getting mortgages despite obstacles:

The price of available properties can be a challenge for people.

"Obviously, people also have to obtain their mortgage within the central banks, macro-prudential rules, there's a limit to what people can borrow in terms relative to their income etc.

"But notwithstanding those challenges, these figures show that the mortgage market continues to grow."

The report also shows there were 4,142 mortgage approvals valued at €920 million in March 2019.

There were 3,276 purchase mortgage approvals, valued at €757 million in March 2019.

READ MORE

Latest: Broadband tender process has 'absolutely failed'

More on this topic

Switching mortgage can save you thousands

First-time buyers accounted for half of approved mortgages last month

Nearly quarter of population only ever borrowed for mortgage

First-time buyers make up bulk of mortgage approvals in November

More in this Section

Peugeot hit by Iran exit

RBS boss to step down

Fallout for Sainsbury’s as €8.4bn Asda deal is blocked

Microsoft at $1trn pulls ahead of Apple


Lifestyle

Going Solo: A single mum reveals the joy and sadness of choosing to have children without a father

Ask Audrey: How to sort out Norries in your back yard

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »