Increase in demand for taxi's from passengers travelling to and from Dublin Airport

Monday, October 07, 2019 - 12:05 PM

E-hailing app FREE NOW carried a record number of passengers to and from Dublin Airport in the third quarter of 2019, it has been revealed.

Customer demand continues to drive the app’s growth, with completed journeys for the quarter at five million passengers, an increase of 20% on the same quarter in 2018.

FREE NOW’s online learning manual has been specifically created by the company to encourage new entrants into the taxi industry to boost supply and meet the surging demand in Ireland.

General Manager for Ireland at FREE NOW, Alan Fox, said:

“We’re pushing ahead with our expansion plans to meet growing customer demand for taxis as well as the increasing appetite for new modes of transport.

"Our online learning manual continues to have a dynamic impact on the taxi industry and has helped more drivers get on the road to build a rewarding career in the area by meeting customer demand.”

Last month we expanded our ‘Match’ taxi-share initiative across Dublin, which offers hailers who are travelling in the same direction a choice to share a taxi, optimizing taxi capacity, reducing fares and decreasing carbon emissions.

"We want to reduce car ownership, reduce congestion and make a real difference to how our passengers move around cities – with our taxi service remaining fundamental to this.”

Drivers also increased their pick-up efficiency in the most recent quarter with the average number of trips completed per driver up 3% year-on-year and up 1.4% on the last quarter.

The busiest day over the third quarter was July 4, when Westlife sold out Croke Park and Longitude took place in Marlay Park.

