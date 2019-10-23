News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Income of €89,000 for Dublin first time buyers

Income of €89,000 for Dublin first time buyers
By Eamon Quinn
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 07:52 PM

The average household income of first-time buyers taking out a mortgage loan in Dublin this year was €89,000, according to a Central Bank report. And the average income of the first-time buyer outside Dublin was €68,450, according to the bank’s Household Credit Market Report.

It also shows that both mortgage and consumer loans advanced by Irish banks are among the most costly in Europe. At 2.9%, the average new loan to buy a home was the most costly after Greece, and at 10.3%, consumer loans were the fourth-highest compared with a group of European countries,

The Central Bank report also shows that 40% of first-time borrowers took out a loan in the first half of the year, with a maturity of between 31 to 35 years. It said that since 2015, loans of over 35 years have “generally” not been advanced by banks for either first-time and second-time buyers.

Fixed-rate mortgages with a maturity of a few years account for an increased share of all new mortgage lending in the early part of the year. However, fixed-rate mortgages extending to a period of several years — which are typical in some other northern European countries — appear to be rare, while people under 30 account for only 14% of all new home lending in the early part of 2019.

“Although Ireland’s share of longer fixed-term loans has increased in recent years, these shares remain low and are much smaller than those observed in countries such as Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands,” according to the report.

More on this topic

Lloyds to buy Tesco Bank mortgages for around €4bnLloyds to buy Tesco Bank mortgages for around €4bn

Thousands will lose their homes, warns campaigner David Hall as Ulster Bank announces mortgages saleThousands will lose their homes, warns campaigner David Hall as Ulster Bank announces mortgages sale

Central Bank data shows slight fall in mortgage arrearsCentral Bank data shows slight fall in mortgage arrears

No Consent, No Sale bill 'should be no-brainer'No Consent, No Sale bill 'should be no-brainer'

TOPIC: Mortgage crisis

More in this Section

Peter Mark hair salon profits up 44% to €1.6mPeter Mark hair salon profits up 44% to €1.6m

Proposed strike at refinery suspendedProposed strike at refinery suspended

Teagasc appoint cattle expertsTeagasc appoint cattle experts

Workshops support women in businessWorkshops support women in business


Lifestyle

Antibiotics will not speed up recovery from a viral infection and can make the child feel worse, says Dr Phil KieranBattling bacteria: The pros and cons of giving antibiotics to children

I had to turn off Dublin Murders with 15 minutes to go. We were watching the first episode because I had to review it the following day for the Today Show on RTÉ.Learner Dad: 'I like to see myself as relaxed but I’m obviously bottling up a fair few anxieties'

Purchasing a thatched cottage was a decision that would change Liam Broderick’s life. Kya deLongchamps meets the long-time thatcherMade in Munster: Meet Cork thatcher Liam Broderick

We take a trip back through the Wolves singer’s most major fashion moments.As Selena Gomez surprises fans with new music, these are some of her best style moments

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »