IMI launch new IDA-backed leadership course for managers of FDI giants in Ireland

The reliance of foreign firms on the economy has been further signalled with an IDA-backed management course aimed at training management for Irish subsidiaries of multinationals.

The Irish Management Institute, or IMI, said the new qualification came about following “research carried out with industry”.

Some 25 Irish bosses of multinational subsidiaries were consulted on the new leadership course, the IMI said.

IDA executive director Mary Buckley said: “For the Irish leadership team, it is vital that their subsidiary remains relevant to corporate headquarters and finds opportunities to sustain and increase its mandate here.”

The reliance on multinationals has been well documented, with the chair of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, Seamus Coffey warning that a reduction in corporation tax receipts coupled with budget overruns could leave the country “in a position we do not want to go back to” if a slowdown in the economy occurs.