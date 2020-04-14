IMF: Warning of worse-case outcomes should Covid-19 pandemic return

The IMF forecasts economic outcomes are predicated on the pandemic being brought under control but it also warns of “severe risks” that the health and economic outcomes will be worse should the Covid-19 virus return.

“The pandemic could prove more persistent than assumed in the baseline,” the funds says.

“Moreover, the effects of the health crisis on economic activity and financial markets could turn out to be stronger and longer lasting, testing the limits of central banks to backstop the financial system and further raising the fiscal burden of the shock,” it says.

In the first of three scenarios, it models the economic fallout of the health emergency lasting longer than it has allowed for in its central forecast.

In advanced economies, including most of Europe and North America, it assumes under a prolonged health emergency that central banks work to keep sovereign government bonds from rising — preventing any repeat of the financial crisis of a decade ago that enveloped Ireland and other European states.

However, it sees “some longer-lived damage realised in 2021”,including pushing unemployment higher.

Its second worst-case scenario models what happens should the virus break out for a second time next year.

Under this scenario, it warns that “financial conditions are assumed to tighten by twice as much as they do in the first scenario”.

“Because of the larger impact on economic activity, the scarring, which materialise in 2022, is assumed to be roughly twice as large as in the first scenario,” it warns.

Its third scenario assumes the health emergency is prolonged and that there is a second outbreak of the virus later this year “Financial conditions tighten by a further 50%, and scarring, from the second outbreak increases by 50%,” the fund warns.

It says a second outbreak next year leads to further hit in global output.

And it warns about the possibility of international debt markets becoming “spooked” under the third worst-case outcome.

“The prospect of additional increases in public debt above the baseline that already see notably higher public debt could pook markets,” the IMF says.

“The increase in sovereign borrowing costs, or simply fear of it materialising, could prevent many countries from providing the income support assumed here,” it warns.